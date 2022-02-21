For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  21 Feb 2022 16:44 |  By RnMTeam

Kanye West might face charges for allegedly punching fan

MUMBAI: American rapper and songwriter Kanye West could be charged for allegedly assaulting a fan seeking an autograph outside a Los Angeles nightspot in January, according to a report.

The said incident took place last month, and the Donda rapper was accused of pushing and punching a fan seeking an autograph. It was also said that Ye broke the fan’s nose.

