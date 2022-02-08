Calum Scott shares new single and video 'If You Ever Change Your Mind'

MUMBAI: Today, multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter Calum Scott premieres his emotionally empowered new single and video “If You Ever Change Your Mind.” A bittersweet but uplifting reflection on a painful relationship, “If You Ever Change Your Mind” is the third song that Calum has shared from his highly anticipated sophomore album, due out this spring. Listen to “If You Ever Change Your Mind” HERE and watch the video HERE.
Produced by eight-time GRAMMY Award® winner Greg Kurstin (Paul McCartney, Elton John, Adele), “If You Ever Change Your Mind” opens on a gorgeously stark vocal performance from Calum, accompanied only by wistful piano work. As the track unfolds and its commanding rhythms kick in, Calum looks back on a broken romance with both regret and renewed perspective (from the pre-chorus: “I pulled away ’cause the pain's too strong/And you were saying that we don’t belong”). Co-written by Calum, “If You Ever Change Your Mind” ultimately builds an irresistible tension between his neverending affection and newly heightened sense of self-worth.
Says Calum, “Five years ago, I fell in love so hard that ever since we parted ways, there has been an invisible tether between us, sometimes existing silently, other times pulling on me like a rope attached to my chest. I got together with Mozella and Hayley Warner in LA to write this one and had the pleasure of working with the legend, Greg Kurstin on track and vocals. I really enjoyed stepping into a new sound with Greg on this song - I feel we struck the balance of lyrics that tell the story of heartbreak and conflict but maintain a hopeful and reminiscent sound that makes this song feel so good!
Directed by Harry Law, the video for “If You Ever Change Your Mind” beautifully dramatizes the song’s narrative of longing and conflicted emotion. To that end, the visual centers on an estranged couple engaged in an intense push-and-pull — an element perfectly captured in the video’s meditative and endlessly mesmerizing choreography.
This morning, Calum delivered an impassioned performance of “If You Ever Change Your Mind” on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” — check it out HERE [LINK TK].
Calum recently appeared as a featured artist on Lost Frequencies’ “Where Are You Now” — a July release that’s now amassed over 250 million streams worldwide.
As he gears up for the album’s release, Calum will head out on tour as support for Irish rock band The Script. Kicking off on March 30 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, the 12-date North American run will continue through April 14 at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City. See below for the full list of tour dates, and find ticketing info at https://www.calumscott.com/live/.
“If You Ever Change Your Mind” arrives on the heels Calum’s recent single “Rise,” a wildly soaring track whose video features a captivating performance from British actor Georgia Hirst (known for her role on the acclaimed historical drama “Vikings”). Prior to releasing to “Rise,” Calum offered up the soulful minimalism of “Biblical”: a heart-on-sleeve ballad he later followed with an American Sign Language (ASL) version made in collaboration with the Tony Award®-winning Deaf West Theatre. Check it out HERE. Along with “If You Ever Change Your Mind,” both “Rise” and “Biblical” will appear on the follow-up to Calum’s 2018 full-length debut Only Human — a widely acclaimed effort that hit No. 1 on the iTunes album chart in 21 countries across the globe, in addition to selling more than 3.6 million in adjusted album sales and garnering over 7.5 billion combined streams.
Tour dates for The Script with Calum Scott
March 30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
March 31 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
April 1 – Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues Las Vegas
April 3 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
April 5 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
April 6 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre
April 7 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
April 9 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
April 10 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
April 12 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre
April 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
April 14 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
