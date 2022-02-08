For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  08 Feb 2022 17:51 |  By RnMTeam

Calum Scott shares new single and video 'If You Ever Change Your Mind'

MUMBAI: Today, multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter Calum Scott premieres his emotionally empowered new single and video “If You Ever Change Your Mind.” A bittersweet but uplifting reflection on a painful relationship, “If You Ever Change Your Mind” is the third song that Calum has shared from his highly anticipated sophomore album, due out this spring. Listen to “If You Ever Change Your Mind” HERE and watch the video HERE.

Produced by eight-time GRAMMY Award® winner Greg Kurstin (Paul McCartney, Elton John, Adele), “If You Ever Change Your Mind” opens on a gorgeously stark vocal performance from Calum, accompanied only by wistful piano work. As the track unfolds and its commanding rhythms kick in, Calum looks back on a broken romance with both regret and renewed perspective (from the pre-chorus: “I pulled away ’cause the pain's too strong/And you were saying that we don’t belong”). Co-written by Calum, “If You Ever Change Your Mind” ultimately builds an irresistible tension between his neverending affection and newly heightened sense of self-worth.

Says Calum, “Five years ago, I fell in love so hard that ever since we parted ways, there has been an invisible tether between us, sometimes existing silently, other times pulling on me like a rope attached to my chest. I got together with Mozella and Hayley Warner in LA to write this one and had the pleasure of working with the legend, Greg Kurstin on track and vocals. I really enjoyed stepping into a new sound with Greg on this song - I feel we struck the balance of lyrics that tell the story of heartbreak and conflict but maintain a hopeful and reminiscent sound that makes this song feel so good!

Directed by Harry Law, the video for “If You Ever Change Your Mind” beautifully dramatizes the song’s narrative of longing and conflicted emotion. To that end, the visual centers on an estranged couple engaged in an intense push-and-pull — an element perfectly captured in the video’s meditative and endlessly mesmerizing choreography.

This morning, Calum delivered an impassioned performance of “If You Ever Change Your Mind” on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” — check it out HERE [LINK TK].

Calum recently appeared as a featured artist on Lost Frequencies’ “Where Are You Now” — a July release that’s now amassed over 250 million streams worldwide.

As he gears up for the album’s release, Calum will head out on tour as support for Irish rock band The Script. Kicking off on March 30 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, the 12-date North American run will continue through April 14 at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City. See below for the full list of tour dates, and find ticketing info at https://www.calumscott.com/live/.

“If You Ever Change Your Mind” arrives on the heels Calum’s recent single “Rise,” a wildly soaring track whose video features a captivating performance from British actor Georgia Hirst (known for her role on the acclaimed historical drama “Vikings”). Prior to releasing to “Rise,” Calum offered up the soulful minimalism of “Biblical”: a heart-on-sleeve ballad he later followed with an American Sign Language (ASL) version made in collaboration with the Tony Award®-winning Deaf West Theatre. Check it out HERE. Along with “If You Ever Change Your Mind,” both “Rise” and “Biblical” will appear on the follow-up to Calum’s 2018 full-length debut Only Human — a widely acclaimed effort that hit No. 1 on the iTunes album chart in 21 countries across the globe, in addition to selling more than 3.6 million in adjusted album sales and garnering over 7.5 billion combined streams.

Tour dates for The Script with Calum Scott

March 30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
March 31 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
April 1 – Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues Las Vegas
April 3 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
April 5 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
April 6 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre
April 7 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
April 9 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
April 10 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
April 12 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre
April 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
April 14 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Tags
Calum Scott If You Ever Change Your Mind music
Related news
News | 08 Feb 2022

Rapper Big Deal starts an inspiring new chapter with his debut album Samir Rishu Mohanty

MUMBAI: Rapper Big Deal aka Samir Rishu Mohanty has released his debut eponymous album. Inspired by his struggles and experiences, the record is a testimony to Rapper Big Deal’s grit and gravitas as a modern artist.

read more
News | 08 Feb 2022

New music single 'Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar' by the ravishing Ayaana Khan is OUT NOW!

MUMBAI: The most awaited single 'Leke pehla pehla pyaar' is finally out for all to enjoy. The music is in collaboration with Saregama. She has given the entertainment industry her hit songs 'Promise', 'Ajib Dastan', and "Puri bottle ve".

read more
News | 08 Feb 2022

4000 Author-Composer members of the Music Copyright Society IPRS receives Covid Relief fund

MUMBAI: As uncertainties and financial hardships emanating from the pandemic continue, The Indian Performing Right Society Limited pays another round of the Covid Relief fund to its author-composer Members.

read more
News | 08 Feb 2022

Himansh Kohli on Taslima Nasreen's surrogacy tweets: 'Appreciate perspective born out of equality'

MUMBAI: Actor Himansh Kohli is the latest celebrity to share his opinion regarding the ongoing surrogacy debate which started with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas opting for surrogacy to become parents.

read more
News | 08 Feb 2022

TV celebs talk about how Lata Mangeshkar touched their lives

MUMBAI: There are some voices that no abyss can swallow. Lata Mangeshkar was without doubt the greatest living example of this truism. Even as the world mourns the passing of India's Nightingale, TV actors contacted by IANS shared how Lata Mangeshkar left her imprint on their lives.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM partnered with ScamCheckIndia to fight cyber crime through their latest campaign 'BIG Cybershield'

MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more

News
Spotify CEO apologises to staff over Joe Rogan N-word controversy

MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, under fire from critics inside anread more

News
Quote from Shahir Muneer, Founder & Director of Divo on T-series entering OTT space

MUMBAI: Shahir Muneer, Founder & Director of Divo has something to say on T-series entering Oread more

News
The EIGHT Network – a first of its kind Open Interactive Social Radio, is set to disrupt the audio entertainment space

MUMBAI: The Eight Network, a first of its kind audio streaming platform, is disrupting the way Inread more

News
Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment launch ‘Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India’

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment announced today the creation ofread more

top# 5 articles

1
Keshi shared 'TOUCH', a love song that showcases his songwriting skills

MUMBAI: Today, Vietnamese-American and multi-hyphenate artist keshi shares “TOUCH,” the romantic and pop-leaning single and latest taste of what to...read more

2
Song & Dance: Tanya Hope happy with her latest music video 'Blue Naina'

MUMBAI: Actress Tanya Hope is elated with the response around her latest music video 'Blue Naina'. The actor, who features in the track, shares that...read more

3
Himansh Kohli on Taslima Nasreen's surrogacy tweets: 'Appreciate perspective born out of equality'

MUMBAI: Actor Himansh Kohli is the latest celebrity to share his opinion regarding the ongoing surrogacy debate which started with Priyanka Chopra...read more

4
4000 Author-Composer members of the Music Copyright Society IPRS receives Covid Relief fund

MUMBAI: As uncertainties and financial hardships emanating from the pandemic continue, The Indian Performing Right Society Limited pays another round...read more

5
Marina and Florian Picasso announce limited release NFT collection with origin story and NIFTY Gateway on Jan 28

MUMBAI: Marina Picasso, granddaughter of Pablo Picasso, and her son Florian Picasso have announced a limited run of NFT’s releasing this Friday,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games