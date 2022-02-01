For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Feb 2022 18:37 |  By RnMTeam

VYRL Originals reveals the teaser of ‘Single Saiyaan’ – a new sangeet special track by Prakriti - Sukriti Kakar with Parth Samthaan

MUMBAI: While the poster itself won the hearts of the fans, VYRL Originals releases the teaser of their new Sangeet Song of the Year, ‘Single Saiyaan’ by the singing twins Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, leaving us completely intrigued about the song. Alongside the Kakar sisters the song stars the charming and talented TV actor Parth Samthaan.

Here's the teaser link-

VYRL Originals Single Saiyaan Prakriti Sukriti Kakar Parth Samthaan
