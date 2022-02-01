For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  01 Feb 2022 15:57 |  By RnMTeam

Tulsi Kumar, Jubin Nautiyal, Gurmeet Choudhary & Ihana Dhillon come together for Bhushan Kumar's T-Series’ 'Tumse Pyaar Karke'!

MUMBAI: As the month of love soon begins, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series brings you a romantic song that will make you reminisce about your first love and the rollercoaster of emotions one feels. Sung by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal the song titled ‘Tumse Pyaar Karke’ stars Gurmeet Choudhary and Ihana Dhillon, making this an interesting collaboration of celebrated artists.

Penned by Kunaal Vermaa, with music by Payal Dev, the love song is directed by Navjit Buttar and tells the story of two youngsters who fall in love and embark on their romantic journey.

Says T-Series head honcho, Bhushan Kumar, “Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar have great musical synergy and both their voices have a very sweet tonality which works for a song like ‘Tumse Pyaar Karke’. Gurmeet Choudhary and Ihana Dhillon with their onscreen chemistry have done complete justice to the song.”

Says Tulsi Kumar, “This love song ‘Tumse Pyaar Karke’ is all about young love and the rush and adrenaline you feel when you fall in love for the first time. It will make you feel a sense of nostalgia and reminisce those fond and beautiful memories."

Says Jubin Nautiyal, “Tumse Pyaar Karke is very sweet and innocent at the core and that’s why Tulsi Kumar was perfect for the female vocals. We hope audiences enjoy the song.”

Says Gurmeet Choudhary, “We had a fun time filming this and it’s always a pleasure collaborating with Jubin Nautiyal, Tulsi Kumar and Bhushan sir.”

Says Ihana Dhillon, “This song really took me down memory lane and I’m confident audiences will feel the same when they watch it.”

Says director Navjit Buttar, “We shot ‘Tumse Pyaar Karke’ up north and it takes audiences through the story of two youngsters who discover love on an adventure trip…The memories of that trip stay with them and everything they experience is expressed beautifully through the song.”

Adds Payal Dev, "Tumse Pyaar Karke has a very classic and old school romantic vibe."

Says Kunaal Vermaa, "The beauty of this song lies in its simplicity hence the lyrics are also simple but heart touching."

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series brings you ‘Tumse Pyaar Karke’ sung by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal, starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Ihana Dhillon and directed by Navjit Buttar. With music by Payal Dev and lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa, the love song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Tags
Tulsi Kumar Jubin Nautiyal Gurmeet Choudhary Ihana Dhillon Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Tumse Pyaar Karke
Related news
News | 31 Jan 2022

'Tumse Pyaar Karke' – Tulsi Kumar's new single is her Valentine's gift to her fans!

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar is all set to make you reminisce your teenage love with her latest release, ‘Tumse Pyaar Karke’ produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The love song also reunites Tulsi Kumar with Jubin Nautiyal as they last flagged off the third season of T-Series MixTape Rewind.

read more
News | 31 Jan 2022

Kashika Kapoor who stars in T-Series’ Dil Pe Zakhm impresses all with her professionalism!

MUMBAI: Kashika Kapoor who will soon be seen in Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ next single ‘Dil Pe Zakhm’ floored the team with the professionalism she exhibited on set. To add to that the gorgeous lady who is a complete director’s actor also went makeup free for most of the video.

read more
News | 28 Jan 2022

Super- Hit Jodi Gurmeet Choudhary and Jubin Nautiyal come together to bring yet another blockbuster song Dil Pe Zakhm

MUMBAI: The Bollywood Actor Gurmeet and the youth sensation Jubin Nautiyal have previously given us 3 amazing tracks like Bedard Se Pyaar Ka, Dil Galti Kar Baitha hai and Barsaat Ki Dhun with none other than Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

read more
News | 28 Jan 2022

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series 'Dil Pe Zakhm' sung by Jubin Nautiyal & featuring Gurmeet Choudhary, Arjun Bijlani and Kashika Kapoor is OUT NOW!

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series has always given us tracks with impeccable storylines and stellar performances which always strikes a chord with our hearts. Such is the case with their latest track, Dil Pe Zakhm sung by the man with a soulful voice and the romantic song king, Jubin Nautiyal.

read more
News | 27 Jan 2022

Gurmeet Choudhary & Arjun Bijlani define bromance with their upcoming T-Series song, Dil Pe Zakam!

MUMBAI: The Desi munda Gurmeet Choudhary and handsome hunk Arjun Bijlani's friendship dates way back to when they entered the world of acting.

read more

RnM Biz

News
'Delete Spotify' message appears mysteriously on Spotify itself

MUMBAI: A mysterious image reading 'Delete Spotify' appeared on the homepage of the read more

News
Saregama Acquires Telugu Music Catalogue

MUMBAI: In a pathbreaking development for its regional music ambitions, Saregama today announced read more

News
Mirchi announces the winners for the sixth season of ‘Mirchi Flat 983’; Pays a tribute to the COVID-19 heroes

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Tinder's Hottest 100 dating anthems reflecting India's Music taste to find their match

MUMBAI: Pop icon Madonna once said - ‘Music makes people come together’.read more

News
NTIA responds to Prime Ministers announcement on relaxing Plan B restrictions

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more

top# 5 articles

1
Tulsi Kumar, Jubin Nautiyal, Gurmeet Choudhary & Ihana Dhillon come together for Bhushan Kumar's T-Series’ 'Tumse Pyaar Karke'!

MUMBAI: As the month of love soon begins, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series brings you a romantic song that will make you reminisce about your first love and...read more

2
MBA turned singer; Harmeet Singh Sodhi talks about his challenges, future plans and more!

Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent artists and their creations, released Harmeet Singh Sodhi’s latest song ‘Door...read more

3
Rihanna expecting first baby with ASAP Rocky

MUMBAI: The superstar singer and her artist boyfriend ASAP Rocky are expecting their first child together, the couple confirmed in photos obtained by...read more

4
'He is Music', says Allu Arjun, showering praise on 'Srivalli' singer Sid Sriram

MUMBAI: Sid Sriram, who has become one of the country's most talked-about singers after the success of his 'Srivalli' track for 'Pushpa', was praised...read more

5
'Tumse Pyaar Karke' – Tulsi Kumar's new single is her Valentine's gift to her fans!

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar is all set to make you reminisce your teenage love with her latest release, ‘Tumse Pyaar Karke’ produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games