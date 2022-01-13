Thaman thanks doctors for quick recovery from Covid-19

MUMBAI: S.S. Thaman, the well-known music director, has announced that he has recovered from Covid-19. He was most recently in the news for the music he scored for Telugu action drama 'Akhanda', starring Nandamuri Balakrishna.
Taking to social media, Thaman said: "Hello all, I have tested negative for Covid-19 and am recovering well. Grateful to each and everyone of you for sending your well wishes and prayers in these unprecedented times.
"I'm thankful to my doctors for their consistent care and monitoring. I have immense gratitude to my team who took care of me like they would of a baby. Please continue following the safety protocols and get vaccinated. Stay safe and mask up! Always grateful for your support and wishes."
The music director, who lives in Chennai, had this past Friday announced that he had tested positive.
He had then said: "Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms, despite taking all necessary precautions and being vaccinated. I have quarantined myself and am following safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.
"I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please get themselves tested. I urge everyone to follow the Covid safety protocols and get vaccinated. Stay safe. Always grateful for your support."
(Source: IANS)
