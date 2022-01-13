For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  13 Jan 2022 19:27 |  By RnMTeam

Thaman thanks doctors for quick recovery from Covid-19

MUMBAI: S.S. Thaman, the well-known music director, has announced that he has recovered from Covid-19. He was most recently in the news for the music he scored for Telugu action drama 'Akhanda', starring Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Taking to social media, Thaman said: "Hello all, I have tested negative for Covid-19 and am recovering well. Grateful to each and everyone of you for sending your well wishes and prayers in these unprecedented times.

"I'm thankful to my doctors for their consistent care and monitoring. I have immense gratitude to my team who took care of me like they would of a baby. Please continue following the safety protocols and get vaccinated. Stay safe and mask up! Always grateful for your support and wishes."

The music director, who lives in Chennai, had this past Friday announced that he had tested positive.

He had then said: "Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms, despite taking all necessary precautions and being vaccinated. I have quarantined myself and am following safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.

"I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please get themselves tested. I urge everyone to follow the Covid safety protocols and get vaccinated. Stay safe. Always grateful for your support."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
S.S. Thaman music director Akhanda Nandamuri Balakrishna
Related news
News | 11 Jan 2022

Songfest India's focus would be to generate story-based music videos and to create high-end content with brands and OTTs in the music space says co-founder and CEO of Songfest India Gaurav Dagaonkar

MUMBAI: Music director, singer and songwriter Gaurav Dagaonkar who is also the co-founder and CEO of Songfest India gave some insight about Songfest Xplore.

read more
News | 31 Dec 2021

S.S. Thaman's cryptic message hints at creative differences with Nani

MUMBAI: Music director S.S. Thaman has posted a cryptic message which is seen as a jab at actor Nani as Thaman has said that a movie can never be a one-man show.

read more
News | 20 Dec 2021

Yuvan Shankar Raja to score music for Pradeep Ranganathan's next Tamil film

MUMBAI: Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja will score the music of young director Pradeep Ranganathan's upcoming film which is being produced by AGS Entertainment.

read more
News | 15 Dec 2021

Music director recalls how Rahman discovered him, Kamal agrees

MUMBAI: Thanking ace music director A.R. Rahman for emboldening and encouraging a young sound engineer to take up music direction, actor Kamal Haasan said that whatever Rahman spoke to people came from his heart.

read more
News | 13 Dec 2021

Why director Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad skipped 'Pushpa' pre-release event

MUMBAI: Director Sukumar and music director Devi Sri Prasad did not attend the pre-release event of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Pushpa' as they were busy finishing sound mixing work on the much-awaited movie.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Fantico introduces a list of bollywood collectibles

MUMBAI: Fantico, a digital licensed collectibles platform, focusses on curating assets in the fieread more

News
Saregama signs an exclusive deal with Piku music composer- Anupam Roy

MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest record label, announced an exclusive agreement with the Bengali read more

News
Chingari and Bengal Pictures collaborate for Bengal Market growth

MUMBAI: Chingari has yet again collaborated to enter another growing regional musical market.read more

News
Art Community and Ticketing Platform - Skillbox, hires Roydon Bangera as Division Head - West & Head Of Brand Partnerships

MUMBAI: Art Community and Ticketing platform Skillbox recently hired Roydon Bangera to Division Hread more

News
NTIA Calls for Government to Consider Reducing Covid Isolation Period or Implement a “Test & Release'' for Night Time Economy & Hospitality to Keep Economy Moving

MUMBAI: Following the statement from the Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi suggestinread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shivangi Sharma's new Hindi romantic song 'ROSHNI' is out now

MUMBAI: The track is peppy, soulful, and has something magical about it that can't be described but only felt in the recently released Roshni. Sung...read more

2
Meet Arun Chavan Aka Farming Engineer, An Indian Farmer Employing His Engineering Skills To Revolutionize Agriculture

MUMBAI: A native of Sangli, Maharashtra, Arun Chavan is a mechanical engineer reimagining how one does farming in the 21st century. During his career...read more

3
Himansh Kohli injures himself during the shoot of T-Series' Meri Tarah. Heli Daruwala comes to his rescue!

MUMBAI: Himansh Kohli, Heli Daruwala and Gautam Gulati are all set to come to your screens in the T-Series song, Meri Tarah. The trio have shot the...read more

4
G.V. Prakash to score music for Vishal's 'Mark Antony'

MUMBAI: Actor and music director G.V. Prakash will be scoring the music for director Adhik Ravichandran's gangster flick 'Mark Antony', featuring...read more

5
Octave Records is coming up with songs for covid warriors

MUMBAI: Octave records will always try to reach its viewers through song based on surrounding situation.You will hear song from this channel every...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games