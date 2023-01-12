Music Director Rohit Sharma is elated as Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files makes it to the Oscars2023 Reminder list

MUMBAI: On Monday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced a list of 301 feature films eligible for the Oscars, which includes Indian films that have created the most sensation in viewers in the year gone by, such as The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The film, which has stellar performances from lead actors Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty & Darshan Kumar, was equally lauded for its soul stirring music, composed & directed by Rohit Sharma.

Director Vivek Agnihotri announced the same on Twitter, early on Tuesday.

The worldwide gross box office collection of The Kashmir Files is approximately 340 crores. It was the only Hindi film post the pandemic to cross the mark of 300-crore, and caused a sensational stir across the globe immediately after its release.

Rohit Sharma, music composer of The Kashmir Files, exclaims, “This is the best start one can have to the new year! I was on top of the world when I received the news.” The theme music of The Kashmir Files was recorded with musicians of Budapest Art Orchestra at East Connection Music Recording Studio, Budapest. It set the emotional stage of the entire film and touched the hearts of the audience, thus, successfully acing the essence of the film.

In the past, Rohit Sharma has composed music for titles such as Ship Of Theseus, Buddha In A Traffic Jam, Anaarkali of Arrah and The Tashkent Files, and has always received wide acclaim.

His forthcoming projects include a Hindi film, set in Chandigarh, the song-lyrics of which have all been written by renowned lyricist Shellee, who is attributed to having composed lyrics for titles such as Dev D, Udta Punjab, Mannmarziyaan, and Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat to name a few. Rohit Sharma has also composed the songs and background score of the film The Signature starring Anupam Kher & Mahima Choudhary, written & directed by Gajendra Ahire. Other upcoming releases that he has composed music for include Mansi (starring Rinku Rajguru of Sairat fame), written & directed by Ram Mahindra, and Dhatura by writer-director duo Vimal Chandra Pandey and Sandeep Mishra.

Besides The Kashmir Files, the reminder list for the Oscars also includes other Indian films namely, Kantara, Mi Vasantrao, RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Chhello Show, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Iravin Nizhal and Vikrant Rona.