‘Bidhi Nu Marks’ by Renuka Panwar starring Kanishka Sharma out now on VYRL Haryanvi

MUMBAI: Queen of Haryanvi Music, Renuka Panwar is back with another eye-catching upbeat song titled ‘Budhi Nu Matke’ on VYRL Haryanvi. The video features the very talented Kanishka Sharma who has added a spice to this beautiful music video.

‘Budhi Nu Matke’ adds a new flavour to an ever growing unique relationship between a woman and her mother in law. The music of this fun song is given by Aman Ja Ji while the composition is accredited to Raj Mawar with quirky lyrics by Prince KanhaKheda.

The music video conveys a fun filled relationship between the mother and daughter in law who are seen enjoying and partying together at home, while their husbands are at work. The video brings out the fun part of this otherwise typical relationship. The video is extremely vibrant and is sure to set you in a mood to celebrate life. A happy, vibrant dance song where their energy is unmatched while having blast with their friends. It’s a classic Indian wedding banger which will surely rock the barats this wedding season.

Speaking about her second release with VYRL Haryanvi, RenukaPanwar said, “Budhi Nu Matke is a fun-filled song that highlights a beautiful and fun side of an otherwise stigmatic relationship of a mother and daughter in-law. I love creating songs that are relatable with a unique and fresh flavours of music that my audience loves listening to. Kanishka is undoubtedly very talented and it was fun working with her. It’s been an incredible journey with VYRL Haryanvi and I am blessed to have their support. I am grateful for the love and support I have received from my fans so far and I hope they continue doing the same and shower all their love on Budhi Nu Matke.”

Commenting on the latest release Kanishka Sharma said, “I had a lot of fun shooting for Budhi Nu Matke. The song brings out the happy and fun-filled moments of a Mother and Daughter in law. Renuka is a very talented singer and she brings out her best in every song. I have enjoyed being a part of this incredible team once again. The song will create an everlasting impression and make everyone smile and groove to the peppy beats.”