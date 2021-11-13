For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  13 Nov 2021 18:12 |  By RnMTeam

"The recording for Pagh Ghungroo Baje went on for three days in Mehboob studio" reveals Bappi Da on the sets of Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

MUMBAI: With a rich legacy of over 25 years, Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been successful in discovering some truly invaluable gems of the music fraternity including Shreya Ghoshal, Kunal Ganjawala, Kamal Khan, Amanat Ali, Raja Hassan, Sanjeevani and Bela Shende amongst many others. In the wake of the enormous success of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs last year, Zee TV is back with its most iconic, longest-running singing reality show that has managed to stay relevant to music lovers across the country - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

The upcoming episode of the show will showcase the Top 16 contestants engaging in a tough battle of music. While their talent is sure to enthral viewers across the nation, the veteran singer Bappi Lahiri will be seen bringing in a retro charm as he appears as a special guest on the show. While engaging with each of the contestants, Bappi Da will also be seen revealing some interesting anecdotes about some of his compositions.

During the Bappi Lahiri special episode each of the contestants put in a great effort to recreate some of the memorable songs of Bappi Lahiri, leaving him all nostalgic. One such contestant amongst them was Bhopal’s Sharad Sharma who enthusiastically and melodiously recreated Bappi Da’s song Pagh Ghungroo Baje’ from the 80’s film Namak Halal. Sharad’s stunning performance not just impressed Bappi da but also took him down memory lane and reminded him of the time when late Kishore Kumar recorded the track.

“The recording for Pagh Ghungroo Baje went on for three days in Mehboob studio” revealed Bappi Da leaving everyone stunned. When Himesh Reshammiya asked him how the track took so long to compose considering Bappi Da’s songs would become a superhit in a couple of hours, Bappi Da revealed “Kishore Mama had his own style. I had initially insisted Kishore Mama to only sing this song despite his initial resistance. However, one sargam in this song was sung by Satyanarayan Mishra ji. Kishore mama sang this song with absolute joy, and it was truly an unbelievable song.”

While Sharad’s performance was an eyecatcher of this episode, the other contestants were also seen putting up some outstanding performances on some original tracks composed by our very own Bappi Lahiri.

To know more tune into Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, only on Zee TV!

Tags
Mehboob Studio Bappi Da Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Pagh Ghungroo Baje
Related news
News | 03 Nov 2021

Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan sing praises of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' contestant

MUMBAI: Music composers Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan are all praise for contestant Raju Sardar Nadaf in 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'. He sung a Marathi track 'Haravali Pakhare' that was composed by Vishal and Shekhar.

read more
News | 06 Aug 2021

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner Gaurav Bangia turns composer with song 'Saanware'

MUMBAI: Saanware – the song of romance - is an expression of innocent romance, and has introduced a new concept of sound in the romantic genre.

read more
News | 02 Oct 2020

Himesh Reshammiya gives Bollywood offer to reality show participants

MUMBAI: Composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya has offered two contestants of a singing-based reality show the chance to sing for a Bollywood film.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2020

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Punjabi ends on a sweet note

MUMBAI: SA RE GA MA PA, the Hindi musical show which rocked the nation two decades ago has won over every Punjab’s heart in its mailed edition at Zee Punjabi.

read more
News | 16 Jun 2020

Shirley Setia's cover of 'Na Tum Jaano Na Hum' is a heart-warming rendition of the classic track. Song out now!

MUMBAI: Shirley Setia has always been multi-talented, the singer and actress who recently made her OTT debut in Maska, is continuing to engage her fans during lockdown with another soulful cover of a classic track.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Songdew in Partnership with HT Media Ltd. Unveils the Most Comprehensive Artist Management Programme - SURGE

MUMBAI: Songdew in partnership with HT Media Ltd.read more

News
Songdew in Partnership with HT Media Ltd. Unveils the Most Comprehensive Artist Management Programme - SURGE

MUMBAI: HT Media Ltd.read more

News
Koinage Records launched ‘Selekt by Koinage’, a new label to build an Indie music community

MUMBAI: Koinage Records launched Selekt by Koinage, a new music label to promote new and emergingread more

News
Did you know that YouTube's ads business is now bigger than the entire global record business

MUMBAI: MBW’s Stat Of The Week is a series in which we single out a data point that deserves the read more

News
Chingari clicks a deal with KLiKK; strengthens its Bengali content base

MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s popular short-video sharing platform today announced that it is collaboread more

top# 5 articles

1
Switch out WFH for PFH with record making global chart-topper Vineet’s latest single for the party season

MUMBAI: Eleven months, 9 singles, 8 genres, 8 number 1 hits on global radio and a new benchmark for Indian English language artists. That’s most of...read more

2
9X Media launches ‘Loppipops’ a kids learning YouTube Channel presented by super-loved duo Bade & Chote!

MUMBAI: India’s largest music television network 9X Media, is all set to welcome you to the delicious candy land of ‘Loppipops’ where learning and...read more

3
Rapper Raftaar And Sensational Diva Surbhi Jyoti Inaugurate The Party Season with a Dance Banger ‘Ghana Kasoota’

11th November 2021 - One of the most respected names from the Indian hip-hop fraternity, Dilin Nair a.k.a. Raftaar gave his fans a treat by dropping...read more

4
Grammy nominee, singer Shilpa Rao and music director Pritam reunite for a new festive dance number from Tadap movie

MUMBAI: The successful Jodi of composer-singer Pritam and Shilpa Rao is back together for a wedding dance number from the upcoming movie 'Tadap'...read more

5
Raftaar, Rashmeet to appear in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'

MUMBAI: Popular rapper Raftaar and singer Rashmeet Kaur will be seen making a special appearance in the Karva Chauth-centric episode of 'Bade Achhe...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games