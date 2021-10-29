Anthem maker Badshah reinvents his sound with his recent release Jugnu and sparks off a massive digital trend

MUMBAI: After the remarkable success of Bachpan Ka Pyaar, India’s biggest pop-star Badshah continues to excite audiences with new melodies and this time around bringing together an absolutely fresh sound. The song by Badshah features Nikita Gandhi and is spreading like wildfire among netizens.

With a fresh new sound in Jugnu, Badshah is seen singing a romantic song for the first time and with this he aims at giving fans a whole new experience. Jugnu brings a retro sound infused with Indian elements which is very different from his previous works.Badshah pushes the envelope for Jugnu’s Music Video by introducing visual and VFX elements which have never been seen before in any Indian non-film music videos. Fans’ comments are testament to the fact that they are noticing and appreciating Badshah’s new sound, his dancing debut and the scale of this epic video.

Right after the release of ‘Jugnu’ Badshah invited fans to join him to recreate his catchy hook step from the song, for the #JugnuChallenge, on YouTubeShorts. The challenge has attracted many Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and many other popular creators. Apart from the fast-growing trend on social media ‘Jugnu’ is also already charting onvarious music streaming platforms.

India’s biggest pop-star and youth icon Badshah seems to have triggered yet another trend and with this release he is certainly pushing the boundaries of the Indian Music Industry.

Commenting on the overwhelming response on Jugnu, Badshah said, “I am overjoyed to see the response I've been receiving on Jugnu. So glad to see everyone enjoying this retro-synth soundscape that I had been working on for a while now. My fans have been an integral part of my artist journey, with Jugnu, it’s just one of the many surprises I have in store for them. I’d like to also wish everyone a very Happy Diwali.”

Talking about Badshah’s latest release, Vinit Thakkar, COO Universal Music India and South Asia said, "There is no greater joy than seeing an artist re-invent and bring new sound and trends in to this enthralling music ecosystem. We are extremely happy to see the kind of response Jugnu has been receiving since its release and we hope to receive the continuous love and support from our audiences. Very excited to see fan videos for the dance challenge.We would like to wish each one of you a Jugnu-wali Diwali."