For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  29 Oct 2021 14:02 |  By RnMTeam

Anthem maker Badshah reinvents his sound with his recent release Jugnu and sparks off a massive digital trend

MUMBAI: After the remarkable success of Bachpan Ka Pyaar, India’s biggest pop-star Badshah continues to excite audiences with new melodies and this time around bringing together an absolutely fresh sound. The song by Badshah features Nikita Gandhi and is spreading like wildfire among netizens.

With a fresh new sound in Jugnu, Badshah is seen singing a romantic song for the first time and with this he aims at giving fans a whole new experience. Jugnu brings a retro sound infused with Indian elements which is very different from his previous works.Badshah pushes the envelope for Jugnu’s Music Video by introducing visual and VFX elements which have never been seen before in any Indian non-film music videos. Fans’ comments are testament to the fact that they are noticing and appreciating Badshah’s new sound, his dancing debut and the scale of this epic video.

Right after the release of ‘Jugnu’ Badshah invited fans to join him to recreate his catchy hook step from the song, for the #JugnuChallenge, on YouTubeShorts. The challenge has attracted many Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and many other popular creators. Apart from the fast-growing trend on social media ‘Jugnu’ is also already charting onvarious music streaming platforms.

India’s biggest pop-star and youth icon Badshah seems to have triggered yet another trend and with this release he is certainly pushing the boundaries of the Indian Music Industry.

Commenting on the overwhelming response on Jugnu, Badshah said, “I am overjoyed to see the response I've been receiving on Jugnu. So glad to see everyone enjoying this retro-synth soundscape that I had been working on for a while now. My fans have been an integral part of my artist journey, with Jugnu, it’s just one of the many surprises I have in store for them. I’d like to also wish everyone a very Happy Diwali.”

Talking about Badshah’s latest release, Vinit Thakkar, COO Universal Music India and South Asia said, "There is no greater joy than seeing an artist re-invent and bring new sound and trends in to this enthralling music ecosystem. We are extremely happy to see the kind of response Jugnu has been receiving since its release and we hope to receive the continuous love and support from our audiences. Very excited to see fan videos for the dance challenge.We would like to wish each one of you a Jugnu-wali Diwali."

Tags
Badshah Vinit Thakkar Universal Music India Alia Bhatt Anushka Sharma
Related news
News | 28 Oct 2021

Deepti Sadhwani's notes on upcoming track with Meet Bros

MUMBAI: Singer Deepti Sadhwani, who made her acting debut during the pandemic alongside Badshah with 'Haryana Roadways', is now coming up with a new track titled 'Butterfly Waale' along with Meet Bros.

read more
News | 28 Oct 2021

Badshah recalls tough time while shooting for latest single 'Jugnu'

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah has come out with his new single 'Jugnu' - a love song. The singer opens up about the track and says: "Oh, it's actually very different. There is no rap in it and I have hardly done any love songs. It's retro.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2021

Universal Music India announces the launch of VYRL Punjabi in partnership with legendary music composer, Jatinder Shah

MUMBAI: Universal Music India (UMI), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, today announced the launchof VYRL Punjabi, a new label dedicated to the rich music and sounds of Punjab, in association with the iconic music composerand composer Jatinde

read more
News | 28 Sep 2021

Rapper Badshah flaunts his culinary skills on 'Star vs Food Season 2'

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah will be showcasing an unknown avatar of himself in the popular show "Star vs Food Season 2". While Badshah is known for his catchy rap and singing skills, he will now be seen flaunting his culinary talents.

read more
News | 16 Sep 2021

Amit Trivedi, Ajay- Atul, Badshah and Tanshk Bagchi to perform from Mumbai at the Global citizen Live's worldwide broadcast on September 25, 2021, in partnership with Wizcraft

MUMBAI: International advocacy organization, Global Citizen, in partnership with Wizcraft, has revealed the line-up of performers who will appear as part of the Mumbai moment in Global Citizen Live: Amit Trivedi, Ajay – Atul, Badshah featuring Aastha Gill & Tanishk Bagchi Ft.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Sara Arfeen Khan stars in new music video of Harshdeep Kaur

MUMBAI: Sara Arfeen Khan is ready with a fresh music video titled 'Sonn Pann'. The song serenades you on a journey of self discovery. The music video...read more

2
Singer Alka Yagnik collabs with AMC Aman for their upcoming single 'JAANE KYA LAAGE'

MUMBAI: Singer Alka Yagnik will be collaborating with Singer-Composer AMC Aman for a new single titled ‘Jaane kya laage’. AMC Aman began his music...read more

3
Zayn Malik responds to allegation he struck Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda Hadid

Just moments before TMZ, citing sources with direct knowledge, published a story Oct. 28 claiming the singer struck Yolanda Hadid—mom to longtime...read more

4
New York-based contemporary musician & composer Shubh Saran releases new album, inglish

10-track album seeks to unravel the layers around identity and incorporates Indian and Middle Eastern instruments, fusing sounds from modern jazz,...read more

5
Gigi Hadid’s responds after claimed dispute between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid is addressing the alleged family dispute between boyfriend Zayn Malik and mother Yolanda Hadid. On Thursday, Oct. 28, the model's...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games