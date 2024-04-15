Playtime Engineering announces Kickstarter campaign for the long-awaited Blipblox myTRACKS groovebox

MUMBAI: Playtime Engineering, the company behind the beloved Blipblox line of toy-like instruments for ages three and older, announces the upcoming launch of Blipblox myTRACKS. Combining the colorful aesthetics and safety of a kids’ toy with the sounds and style of a hip-hop inspired groovebox, Blipblox myTRACKS brings the joy of making music to anyone, anywhere. A kickstarter campaign to support the launch opens April 9, 2024.

The Blipblox myTRACKS is more than just a drum machine or a basic sampler–it's a complete music production studio. It features a built-in microphone for sampling, two FX processors, five tracks, and 25 playpads that trigger over 50 real acoustic, electronic, and percussive instrument sounds.

With myTRACKS, explore the wide variety of built-in instruments and drum kits across 5 tracks, adding effects and modulating them using the two purple levers. Sample any sound with the built-in microphone, then build a song around your samples. Feeling stuck? Get creative inspiration by launching one of the hundreds of built-in melodies and drum loops, then play and record your own notes. With instantly upgradable sound packs and sets online and available for download, creators will never run out of material to work with.

Since its launch in 2018, Blipblox has been committed to designing instruments made for everyone–from kids as young as 3, to adults who have never touched an instrument before, to professional musicians seeking a fun toy-like tool to spark inspiration. The Blipblox myTRACKS is a full music production studio intentionally crafted to eliminate complexity and maximize fun. Designed to keep musical key and style consistent in each of its sets, myTRACKS makes sure that all musical elements sound great together. The powerful randomize feature instantly creates new songs for unlimited fun and inspiration.

“Creating music with synthesizers and modern music tech has always felt like play to me,” says Troy Sheets, Co-founder of Playtime Engineering. “By merging the portability, durability, and safety of toys with high-quality and advanced functionality of a legitimate instrument, we’ve created a fun and accessible music-making machine that anyone can play.”

To fund the launch of this newest addition to the Blipblox product line, Playtime Engineering is opening a Kickstarter campaign on April 9 and the first round of products is expected to be delivered in November 2024.

To become one of the first, reservations are open at blipblox.com.

What began as an after-work hobby for Silicon Valley electrical engineer Troy Sheets, has become a full-time business venture with the help of Kate Sheets, his wife and Playtime Engineering Co-founder. “Bootstrapping and crowdfunding our business has allowed us the freedom to design and produce our wildly creative line of instruments. We are tremendously grateful for our supporters who helped fund both the original Blipblox and Blipblox After Dark, and we look forward to introducing more friends to the Blipblox community with the launch of myTRACKS,” says Kate.