Panache Entertainment gets Surya Kumar Yadav onboard to collaborate with the Superfood brand Pintola!

MUMBAI: Panache Entertainment is a new age fully integrated creative & marketing agency invested in the world of Entertainment, Sports & Brand world . Started in 2021 primarily as a celebrity management company, today has snowballed into fully integrated agency with its own in-house creative cum marketing team, production setup, celebrity management wing, reputation management and recently been upto curating strategic alliances for its partners across across IMPACT properties like FIFA, ISL, Celebrity Endorsements, MTV Splitsvilla and now gunning for IPL Sponsorships this season working closely with franchises across for Men's and recently launched Women's edition.
Apart from being the creative agency for Pintola , Panache also on-boarded one of the finest Indian cricketers *SKY aka Surya Kumar Yadav* as the brand ambassador for their new range of Performance Series. Panache has curated the complete launch campaign for the brand in-house. Echoing the similar values of consistent performance, category leadership riding perfection, stability embodied by SKY, who most importantly advance the notion of a healthy India and a healthy body to this generation.
This is Sky's second innings with a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brand in the country. Earlier Panache entertainment also curated the launch strategy for captain of the Indian Football team *Sunil Chhetri* for the same brand , additionally launched one of the biggest skill fest with Sunil as a follow up to the impact launch .
Talking about their successful collaboration the *Founder and CEO of Panache Entertainment Peeyush Pandey says,* "It was incredible to see Surya Kumar Yadav, one of our most valued Indian cricketer, coming onboard for Pintola, one of the top superfood brands in India and who better then SKY who truly embodies the value other then being swashbuckling #no1 in T20 world cricket today. With our well thought out integrated approach, we have been able to create the impact noise in otherwise a tough category which is this niche however growing and in association with SKY does offer that opportunity to reach out to a wider audience array. We are equally excited to see how it is received by the consumer segment at large and with India having a busy cricketing season with IPL and World Cup this year. This partnership would undoubtedly aid in their wholesome food line being the norm for a healthy India in times to come."
