The Advertising Club and Advertising Agencies Association of India Present the Awards Governing Council for ABBY One Show Awards 2024

MUMBAI : Marking its 55th edition, the ABBY One Show Awards continues to strengthen its position as South Asia’s biggest advertising awards that honours creative excellence. Scheduled to take place on 29th, 30th, and 31st May, 2024 during Goafest at Grand Hyatt, Bambolim in Goa, the ABBY One Show Awards is known to honour, inspire and uplift the creative community. Gearing up for an edition that is led by creative inspiration, The Advertising Club and Advertising Agencies Association of India, now announce its esteemed Awards Governing Council (AGC).

Following is the complete list of AGC members for the ABBY One Show Awards 2024:

The Advertising Club:

1. Ajay Kakar, Chairperson, Awards Governing Council, ABBY One Show Awards 2024 and Managing Committee Member, The Advertising Club

2. Dheeraj Sinha, Group CEO - India and South Asia, FCB, and Co-chair Awards Governing Council, ABBY One Show Awards 2024

3. Ajay Chandwani, Managing Committee Member, The Advertising Club

4. Alok Lall, Executive Director, McCann World Group India

5. Sonia Huria, Head Communications – APAC, Prime Video

6. Subramanyeswar S., Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group & Chief Strategy Officer - APAC, MullenLowe Global

Advertising Agencies Association of India:

1. Prasanth Kumar, President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India and CEO of GroupM, South Asia

2. Jaideep Gandhi, Chairperson, Goafest 2024

3. Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media

4. Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World

5. Rohit Ohri, FCB Global Partner

6. Anupriya Acharya, CEO South Asia, Publicis Groupe

Speaking on its highly esteemed Awards Governing Council, Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas India, South East, and North Asia, and President of The Advertising Club, “Over the years the ABBY One Show Awards has not only honoured creative excellence but has helped strengthen South Asia and especially India’s position in the global arena. It is imperative that we turn the spotlight on work that is deserving, innovative and socially and culturally relevant with creativity at its heart. The awards has encouraged talent and brought to light work that was impossible to even imagine. We are excited for this edition and are certain that the Awards Governing Council has a tough task at hand given the level and amount of work showcased over the last year.”

Prasanth Kumar, President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India and CEO of GroupM, South Asia further added, “The ABBY One Show Awards has evolved, becoming a level playing field not just for India but the entire South Asian region. We have witnessed agencies and brands of all sizes put their best foot forward, and have been humbly surprised with the kind of work that this region is home to. We are confident that the awards will continue to empower the creative community and provide them with a global stage to showcase innovation and insight behind their creative communication.”

Ajay Kakar, Chairperson, Awards Governing Council, ABBY One Show Awards 2024 added, “The ABBY One Show Awards continue to bring the spotlight on great ideas that manifest into great work. I am humbled by the opportunity to Chair the Awards Governing Council, that comprises stalwarts of our industry. An award, I believe, is as good as the Jury that judges it. So, the AGC is committed to have a stellar line-up of Jury Chairs and Jury members, who have earned their spurs at a global and local level. They will help identify and recognise the best of best that the industry has created, this year. The ABBY One Show Awards 2024 will continue to encourage, empower and accredit work to find its rightful place at a domestic level, and as a stepping stone to the global stage.”

Mr. Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club for Creativity, said, “It is with great enthusiasm that we continue our association with The Advertising Club for the ABBY Awards. What The One Show brings to the ABBY Awards is a legacy of integrity, a reputation that resonates worldwide. Last year's collaboration with the ABBY Awards has pushed the creative envelope further, setting new benchmarks in recognizing and celebrating creative excellence. We are delighted to be a part of this property that fosters a culture of excellence in the creative industry and are excited to witness deserving campaigns being honoured with an ABBY.”

“Goafest and the ABBY One Show Awards have over the years crafted a premiere position bringing together the industry to learn, unlearn and celebrate. Like past editions, this year too we are confident of witnessing work that goes on to set new benchmarks of their own. While we are looking forward to a diverse creative showcase, we are confident that the task won’t be as easy for our jurors and AGC given the level of competitiveness.” concluded Jaideep Gandhi, Chairperson, Goafest 2024.

Jointly organised by Advertising Agencies Association of India and The Advertising Club, Goafest 2024 will be held on 29th, 30th, and 31st May, 2024 during Goafest at Grand Hyatt, Bambolim in Goa.

Stay tuned for more details on The ABBY One Show Awards and Goafest 2024!