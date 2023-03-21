Begum Khan and Mirchi bring back the popular chat show What Women Want

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched the 4th season of its marquee celebrity talk show Dabur Vita What Women Want, hosted by Bollywood’s queen B(ebo) - Kareena Kapoor Khan. With the show’s central theme of breaking long-standing societal notions about women, the fourth season is slated to feature interesting, insightful, and laugh-riot conversations between Begum Khan and each guest. The first episode of the show is now available on the Mirchi Plus App.

With three seasons under its belt, What Women Want has cemented its position as a platform that engages with celebrities and personalities across the spectrum and initiates dialogue on critical topics concerning women. This season Mirchi brings a stellar line-up of actors, content creators, comics, and athletes such as Ranbir Kapoor, Neeti Mohan, Rani Mukherjee, Shefali Shah, Genelia D’Souza, Ritesh Deshmukh, Kapil Sharma, Ranveer Allahabadia aka Beer Biceps, Niharika NM, Masoom Minawala, Harmanpreet Kaur, Vineeta Singh and Bharti Singh.

The fourth season has 12 episodes in store for viewers where Kareena Kapoor Khan seeks answers/inputs/anecdotes from guests on motherhood, parenting, and breaking societal stereotypes. Guests revealed their true selves like never before on this season of What Women Want. From Ranbir Kapoor to Rani Mukherjee celebrities will be seen talking in-depth about their relationships with their children. Moreover, viewers will witness their favorite creators and celebrities engage in honest, unfiltered conversations with Kareena Kapoor Khan about their professional and personal lives. That’s not all! Begum Khan takes this season a notch up by introducing fun games, shocking revelations, and a riot of laughter to the audiences.

Expressing her excitement on the 4th season of the show Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “After 3 years we are finally back, and I couldn’t be more excited! We started off this journey with the aim to bust myths and break stereotypes against women and I believe we have come a long way. In this fourth season, we continue to create dialogue and collect perspectives on What Women Want. The audiences can look forward to some of the most interesting/candid conversations and expect to see their favorite celebrities being completely unfiltered.”

Commenting on the launch of the fourth season, Yatish Mehrishi, CEO, ENIL, Mirchi, said, “For us, creating and providing entertainment for consumers has been a longstanding core principle. What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor Khan is a testament to this. It became one of the biggest celebrity shows in the country within a short period of time. We are delighted to continue this journey by launching the fourth season of the show. We hope this season is even more engaging and entertaining for our consumers and sets new records with its success.”

Mr. Prashant Agarwal, GM Marketing- Health Supplements, Dabur India Ltd. said, “One of the biggest roles of a woman is that of a mother. 'What Women Want' is one such initiative to celebrate motherhood. And so, this collaboration and sponsorship with What Women want is the perfect partnership for us! Through Kareena’s various roles that she has successfully led, she represents modern Indian mother in true spirit & we believe this show is a holistic display of everything we can achieve! We look forward to many more such collaborations.”

Catch the episodes of the fourth season only on the Mirchi Plus App every Wednesday and on Mirchi Plus’ YouTube channel every Friday at 11 am respectively.

