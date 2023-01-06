RadioandMusic
QYOU Media India elevates Pankaj Rai and Ashish Kotekar to National Sales Roles
MUMBAI: QYOU Media India, one of the youngest and fastest-growing integrated media companies spanning across platforms such as television, Connected TV (CTV), gaming, and influencer marketing, has announced that it will be promoting its key sales personnel, Pankaj Rai and Ashish Kotekar, to national-level roles to further strengthen its sales team.

The company has made Pankaj Rai, responsible for the monetisation of the network's flagship Hindi channel, The Q, as well as the network's gaming business, following the acquisition of Maxamtech Digital Ventures by QYOU Media India. He will continue working in New Delhi for his new position and help propel integrated sales for QYOU Media India's verticals as Branch Head for North and East.

Ashish Kotekar will serve as the National Sales Head for the Connected TV (CTV) business, which includes channels including The Q, Q Marathi, The Q Kahaniyan, The Q Comedistaan, and Q GameX, as well as forthcoming new launches in the broadcast and digital spaces. In addition to his role as Branch Head for West and South based in Mumbai, he will oversee integrated sales for QYOU Media India's verticals (Linear TV, Connected TV (CTV), and gaming) in his regions.

Both Ashish and Pankaj will continue to report to the CEO of QYOU Media India, Simran Hoon.

Speaking on the elevations, Simran Hoon, CEO, QYOU Media India, stated, "Pankaj and Ashish have been integral in garnering top-dollar revenue for the business in the face of a challenging macroeconomic environment."

In the past 18 months, The Q has established itself as a leading FTA channel with 80 advertisers onboarded, an incredible achievement for a new media brand.

QYOU Media India is now uniquely positioned as one of the sole companies to provide advertisers with integrated solutions across Linear TV, Connected TV (CTV), and Gaming, the company could not be more confident about the new opportunities that lie ahead for the organisation.

About The Q:

The Q India is an advertiser and influencer-marketing supported Hindi language content brand, Linear TV channel and VOD provider, delivering popular digital content from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. With a growing library of over 850 programs, the channel has reached over 122 million Television homes with partners including DD Free Dish (34), TATA PLAY (175), AIRTEL DTH (137), DISH TV (128), D2H (153), GTPL (16 / 117), Hathway, DEN and Siti Cable Network; 676 million users on Mobile and Digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, MI TV, Chingari, Mzaalo, MX Player and Watcho.

 About QYOU Media

One of the fastest growing creator-media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. In India, under our flagship brand, The Q, we curate, produce and distribute premium content across television networks, VOD and OTT platforms, mobile phones, smart TV’s and app-based platforms. We now have 5 emerging content destinations engaging over 125 million Indian households daily – The Q (mass entertainment), Q Marathi (regional content), The Q Kahaniyan (animated content), The Q Comedistaan (comedy focused) and our latest Q-GameX (live gaming). Our influencer marketing company, Chtrbox, has been a pioneer in India’s creator economy, leveraging data to connect brands to the right social media influencers. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media’s millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month.  Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.comwww.theq.tv and www.chtrbox.com.

