Mirchi Plus launches ‘Hot Seat’, an all-new talk show with RJ Shardul featuring individuals with unconventional stories

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced the launch of its new talk show, Hot Seat. Hosted by TV actor, ex-Bigg Boss 14 contestant, and Mirchi’s popular RJ Shardul Pandit, the show is available on the Mirchi Plus app. Hot Seat is a 40-minute show that celebrates unapologetic individuals who have overcome societal challenges by discussing their life journeys/success stories.

This five-episode series features eminent personalities from different walks of life including Uorfi Javed, Poonam Pandey, Paras Tomar, Renee Dhyani, and Sridevi Londhe. During each episode, RJ Shardul engages in a conversation with guests on their never-ending association with terms such as ‘taboo’ or ‘controversial’. The show explores several themes, from Uorfi Javed and Poonam Pandey talking about their struggles as women in showbiz, to Mumbai's first transgender graduate Sridevi Londhe addressing prejudice against her community. Moreover, the guests discuss how they rise above the demeaning remarks and continue on their unconventional path.

Commenting on the launch of the show, Indira Rangarajan, National Content Director, ENIL Mirchi, said, “With an aim to entertain our consumers with exclusive and unique content across platforms and formats, we are launching an all-new talk show, ‘Hotseat’ on Mirchi Plus. RJ Shardul is popularly known for having fun-filled conversations with his guests, but for Hotseat he will take on a different avatar, one in which he will initiate a discussion about the challenges/societal pressures faced by guests as they endeavor to create their ideal lives. We hope our audiences can also relate and find a connection while listening to the life stories of the guests.”

Catch the episodes of Hotseat only on the Mirchi Plus App. New episodes releasing every Tuesday and Thursday.