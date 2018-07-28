RadioandMusic
News |  28 Jul 2018 21:34 |  By RnMTeam

Weekend Wrap-Up: Music industry news that stole limelight

MUMBAI: As another weekend comes to an end, we are back with the previous week’s quick wrap-up.  Check out the article, to know the top news, from the music industry that left us awestruck!

Priyanka Chopra gets engaged

Actress Priyanka Chopra and pop singer Nick Jonas have finally made their engagement official, after dating for two months, as per the US media reports.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas engaged, reports US media

T-Series and Aamir Khan choose Christmas 2019 for Gulshan Kumar's biopic

T-Series and Aamir Khan Production have announced the release date of Indian music legend, Gulshan Kumar’s biopic. The much-talked-about film will release during Christmas 2019

Also Read: T-Series and Aamir Khan Production announce release date of Gulshan Kumar's biopic

Mika Singh is not a superstar?

Singer Mika Singh, who has been in showbiz for more than 20 years, doesn’t consider himself, a ‘superstar.

Also Read: I don't belong to category of superstars: Mika Singh

Vishal Dadlani knows the ‘triple threat’ for industry

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani calls Subhanallah hitmaker Sreerama "triple threat" to the entertainment business.

Also Read: Sreerama a triple threat in showbiz, says Dadlani

Sunburn Festival 2018

After 11 years of creating memories and magic, Asia's biggest dance music festival, Sunburn has gone live, with limited Early Bird tickets, on 23 July, on BookMyShow. The popular festival’s 12th edition will be held at the Oxford Golf Resort in Pune from 29 to 31 December 2018.

Also Read: Sunburn Festival 2018 early bird kicks off; bookings close on 31 July

Anuradha Paudwal

Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal feels honoured for being bestowed with the Maharashtra Gaurav Puraskar.

Also Read: Feels great: Anuradha Paudwal on getting Maharashtra Gaurav Puraskar

Sumeet Raghavan to host Bengali show

Actor Sumeet Raghavan will host a Bengali show, The Bengal Tigers that will pay tribute to iconic Bengali composers Sachin Dev Burman, Hemant Kumar, Salil Chowdhury and Rahul Dev Burman. It will be held on 1 September 2018.

Also Read: Sumeet Raghavan to host show dedicated to Bengali composers

DJ Shaan’s first-of-its-kind feat!

DJ Shaan (Shaan Singh), a 23-year-old Indian DJ/Producer, from Mumbai, has been signed by one of the UK’s largest record labels; Virgin EMI Records in a groundbreaking global deal, Shaan has become the first Indian artist to be signed on by the prestigious world famous record label.

Also Read: DJ Shaan becomes the first Indian artist to be signed by Virgin EMI Records UK

The ‘hug’ of RJs

RJs, from different radio stations are always tagged as ‘competitors’. But, this myth was broken by Radio Mirchi and MY FM in Chandigarh, who had a ‘hug’ moment.

Also Read: Whatt! RJ Charu hugs RJ Meenakshi

