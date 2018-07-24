RadioandMusic
Press Release |  24 Jul 2018 15:38 |  By RnMTeam

DJ Shaan becomes the first Indian artist to be signed by Virgin EMI Records UK

MUMBAI: DJ Shaan (Shaan Singh), a 23-year-old Indian DJ/Producer born in Mumbai, has been signed by one of the UK’s largest record labels, Virgin EMI Records in a groundbreaking global deal, becoming the first Indian artist to be signed on by the prestigious World famous record label.

Shaan is one of India’s most followed DJs and is paving the way for younger DJs to erupt into the global scene. The 23-year-old DJ and music producer has built up an impressive career, being the first Indian to perform at the largest EDM festival, Tomorrowland. He was also the first Indian to play at The Box, Ministry of Sound London, The Saturday Sessions and headlined several tours across Asia. The DJ has performed with/alongside the likes of Martin Garrix, DJ Snake, KSHMR, David Guetta, Hardwell, Swedish House Maffia, Afrojack, Tiesto, Axwell, and Ingrosso, along with the late Avicii who proved a huge inspiration to him early on in his career. There’s no stopping him as he takes on Asia and now the world by becoming the first Indian DJ to sign a record deal with one of the major Global labels.

Virgin EMI UK President Ted Cockle expressed his delight in signing on Shaan to the label, “Virgin EMI’s enthusiasm to better connect the UK with India has been growing for some time now, and this signing represents our belief that good music and artistry knows no boundaries. We are all thrilled to be working with Shaan, already a star in his home country, we firmly believe his talent and ambition will pave the way for him to become an international star and break out on the world stage. We can’t wait to get started.”

Shaan is highly obliged to be the one paving the way for DJs/Artists from India. He expresses, “Signing for Virgin EMI personally is a huge honour and such a proud moment for me, my family and hopefully India as a nation. Being the first DJ/Artist from India to be recognized and signed by such a prestigious UK label is just massive. To think now you have an Indian born artist on a roster alongside the likes of Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Alesso, Tiesto, Katy Perry amongst many other super artists is just insane. I hope this can prove an inspiration to all Indian DJs/Artists to keep striving for greatness as clearly, the global music community is certainly watching us now. I can’t wait to now showcase my music to the world and take my career to the next level”.

In his upcoming album specially dedicated to India, SHAAN collaborated with Sense/ Dogz Music for 2 tracks. SHAAN mentions, "Dogz music is involved in the title track of the album called Yahi Tera Waqt which was created within three days and it just fits perfectly. I also did another much darker song with them which talks a lot about self-discovery. Dogz Music are a big part of the creation and start of this album and the story of it." In addition to this, the album also features a song collaboration with rapper Slowcheetah which talks about the rape culture in India and a speech on all that isn’t being done about it.  

He also recently released a single, End of the World, which has had great success since its launch late last year. He has also has released massive collaborations and remixes for the likes of Sandra Silva, Steve Aoki, Lost Kings, HRVY and many more.

