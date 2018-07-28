Sunburn Festival 2018 early bird kicks off; bookings close on 31 July

MUMBAI: After 11 Years of creating memories and magic, Asia's biggest dance music festival, Sunburn went Live with limited Early Bird tickets on 23 July on BookMyShow for its 12th Edition to be held at The Oxford Golf Resort, Pune from 29 to 31 December 2018.

The bookings opened at a blazing pace as fans across India and International markets were eagerly awaiting to get their hands on the tickets for Sunburn Festival 2018.

Sunburn is known to give fans an unparalleled experience with a wide array of offerings spanning from curated f&b to larger than life installations and state of the art production along with the best artist line up in the sub-continent. After a mega success of Sunburn Festival 2017, Sunburn returns to the picturesque Oxford Golf Resort as the venue for its 12th edition. With 136 acres of lush green landscape and a stunning backdrop, the festival span across 400,000 square meters which will include four stages, experience zones, re-creational activity zones, flea markets, f&b courts among other attractions.

The festival venue has a convenient access for fans travelling to attend the event and is only two hours from Mumbai and 30 minutes from Pune City and is located just off the Expressway. The venue also has ample parking and security facilities. Attendees also have the option of choosing from an array of hotels located in the vicinity catering to all price categories. Fans can also choose to stay in the campsite at the venue to get the ultimate festival experience. The icing of the cake it the amazing weather of an average temperature of 21°C in December.

The early bird tickets which will close on 31st July, 2018 at mid-night has a limited inventory of General and VIP tickets along with the introduction a new category of Gang of Females which allows female fans to avail a discount on purchasing a minimum of four tickets. Sunburn Festival 2018 was a trending topic just hours after going Live and the buzz was palpable. The early bird tickets give an opportunity to fans to purchase festival passes at a discounted rate before the prices go higher in the next phase.

Sunburn CEO Karan Singh states, "It is always great to see our fans so excited for the 12th edition of Sunburn. Last year we found the perfect venue to host an event of such a magnum scale and we're happy to return to Oxford Golf Resort this year as well. Sunburn follows the mantra of "for the fans", by the fans, of the fans. After the massive success of Sunburn 11 we intend to renew the experience for our fans with an array of offerings that will make this year top all previous editions, Sunburn has evolved from being a music festival to an aspirational brand with millions of loyalists. . We also have some of best DJs lined up for the festival and hope to really close the year on a high. We look forward to welcoming our fans in December and create magic together in a safe and secure environment"

Security of the fans is the utmost priority for Sunburn and the organizers leave no stone unturned to ensure that all festival goers have a memorable experience that is incident free. Sunburn also has a zero drug tolerance policy and abides by all laws prescribed by the authorities.