News |  26 Jul 2018

Sumeet Raghavan to host show dedicated to Bengali composers

MUMBAI : Actor Sumeet Raghavan will host the show The Bengal Tigers that will be organised to pay tribute to iconic Bengali composers Sachin Dev Burman, Hemant Kumar, Salil Chowdhury and Rahul Dev Burman. It will be held on September 1 here.

The first edition of The Bengal Tigers will feature singers Shailaja Subramanian, Anindita Paul, Adish Telang and Hrishikesh Ranade and a troupe of 15 musicians on melody and percussion instruments, conducted by Kamlesh Bhadkamkar.

Conceived and directed by music director Rahul Ranade, the concert will present the choicest of each of the composer's compositions in Hindi and Bengali weaved through a narrative describing their journey and evolution of music with the advent of each of them.

Ranade, creative director of the show, said in a statement: "My idea is to go beyond the routine orchestra drill. 'The Bengal Tigers' promises to bring forth the most popular songs along with audio-visuals and trivia."

"The audience interaction and participation is going to be a key factor in the show. 'The Bengal Tigers' is for everyone who loves Indian film music or quality music in general. While we have regaled their melodies for decades now, it would be important to know the process and journey behind each one of these composers.

"As a die-hard and deriving musical inspiration all throughout my career from them, I am glad to pay a tribute to them."

 (Source: IANS)

