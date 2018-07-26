T-Series and Aamir Khan Production announce release date of Gulshan Kumar's biopic

MUMBAI: T-Series and Aamir Khan Production have announced the release date of Indian music legend, Gulshan Kumar’s biopic. The much-talked-about film will release during Christmas 2019.

Based on the life of T-Series former owner, the movie will be directed by Jolly LLB Fame, Subhash Kapoor. As per reports, the film, earlier, had Akshay Kumar on board and was titled, Mogul.

Though further details about the film’s title, are yet-to-be-known, it is learnt that Aamir Khan was involved in the project by Sanju director, Rajkumar Hirani. Since Bhushan Kumar wanted Hirani to go through the movie script, the latter happened to read the script and was greatly inspired. He, therefore, wanted Mr. Perfectionist to go through it, leading to the superstar’s involvement in the project.

Seeing Aamir’s enthusiasm towards the biopic, we would be more than glad, if the Dangal actor, himself, plays Gulshan Kumar in this upcoming movie, which will start rolling next year.

The news was also tweeted by Bollywood film critic, Taran Adarsh on his social media handle.