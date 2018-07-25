RadioandMusic
News |  25 Jul 2018 17:40 |  By RnMTeam

Whatt! RJ Charu hugs RJ Meenakshi

MUMBAI: RJs from different radio stations working are always tagged as ‘competitors’. But, this myth was broken by Radio Mirchi and MY FM in Chandigarh, who had a ‘hug’ moment.

Well, just like Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi were seen hugging each other at the Parliament House, recently, the Mirchi team walked in their shoes through their campaign #HugDeIndia. It saw Chandigarh’s famous morning jocks, sharing a hug at the MY FM office.

Speaking about the initiative, Radio Mirchi Programming Vice President Nitin Gupta said, “The idea behind the digital campaign was to hug our competition and bring to light that competition doesn’t really exist amongst us. The idea executed by us, via a video, shows the same in the context of expressions, showcased by 94.3 MYFM’s RJ Meenakshi, when our very own, Mirchi Charu reached her house, at 7:45 am in the morning, to give her a hug. As she hugged her, our mission, #HugDeIndia was accomplished.”

Watch the video below:

Interestingly, RJ Charu reached the MY FM studio, exactly, at the time, when RJ Meenakshi was discussingabout the Rahul-Modi hug. The team received a great review from Meenakshi, too, which made them confident about their idea.

