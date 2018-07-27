RadioandMusic
News |  27 Jul 2018 15:42 |  By RnMTeam

Sreerama a triple threat in showbiz, says Dadlani

MUMBAI : Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani says Subhanallah hitmaker Sreerama is known in the entertainment business as a "triple threat".

The former Indian Idol  winner made an appearance on "Indian Idol 10", which has Dadlani as one of the judges.

"Sreerama is what is known in the entertainment business as a triple threat. He excels at whatever he does, be it singing, dancing or acting. He is an all-round performer," Dadlani said in a statement.

Sreerama is overwhelmed with Dadlani's comment.

"It feels very good. I am very happy coming back to 'Indian Idol' and this time is very special. It is very nostalgic as I was the winner of 'Indian Idol' season five and today, I am a playback singer.

"This stage has helped me a lot in shaping up my career."

 (Source: IANS)

