24 Jul 2018
Top 10 brands and advertisers on radio
18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe's cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world's first and sole conference, IRF's first outing was at Z...

MUMBAI: Radio advertisements play a big role in the advertising market. One ad played for mere 15- 20 seconds, is heard by lakhs of people at the same time. Thus, advertising about their brands on radio, is a revenue effective move by major companies.

We thus have got you data of advertisers and brands, who bagged a rank in the top 10 positions in the month of June 2018. The data has been collected by RAM, keeping 98 radio stations from 18 cities under consideration.

To begin with, categories, around 13 ads made their way to the top 10 positions in the category of advertisements aired on radio. Categories like Properties, Online Shopping, Pan Masala/Zarda/Gutka and Cellular Phones – Smart Phones, maintained their positions during the entire month.

As compared to the first 15 days, two advertisements were added in the following chart i.e. 16 to 30 June. The categories are Social Advertisement Government in the first position and General Internet Service that made it to the to the eight position.

Rank

Top 10 Categories

 1

Political Ads

2

Properties/Real Estates

 3

Online Shopping

4

Multiple Courses

5

Pan Masala/Zarda/Gutkha

6

Cellular Phones-Smart Phones

7

Retail Outlets-Electronics/Durables

8

Retail Outlets-Clothing/Textiles/Fashion

9

Hospital/Clinics

10

Cars/Jeeps

 

Rank

Top 10 Categories

1

Social Advertisements Government

2

Properties/Real Estates

3

Internet Service-B2C & Online Shopping

4

Political Ads

5

Pan Masala /Zarda /Gutkha

6

Cellular Phones- Smart Phones

7

Education Multiple Courses

8

General Internet Service

9

Auto Cars/Jeeps

10

Retail Outlets- Electronics/Durables

Next, we talk about the Top 10 Advertisers. 14 advertisers were heard on the radio. In the first half of the month, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was in the ninth position and in the second half of the month, it jumped on to the first. Samsung Indian from the first position came to second in the latter half of the month. One 97 Communication (Paytm) is one of the leading online payment apps and was on the second position in the first half but dropped down to the sixth position in the latter half of the month.

There were advertisers like Life Insurance Corporation of India, Apple Computer India, Uttar Pradesh Power Corp Ltd and Hindustan Unilever that were seen in the third, fifth, eighth and tenth position respectively in the second half of the month.

Rank

Top 10 Advertisers

1

Samsung India Electronics

2

One97 Communications (Paytm)

3

Department of Income Tax

4

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co.

5

Amazon Online India

6

Ministry of Finance

7

Vishnu Packaging

8

K P Pan Foods

9

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

10

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable

 

Rank

Top 10 Advertisers

1

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

2

Samsung India Electronics

3

Life Insurance Corp Of India

4

Amazon Online India

5

Apple Computer India

6

One97 Communications (PayTM)

7

Vishnu Packaging

8

Uttar Pradesh Power Corp Ltd

9

K P Pan Foods

10

Hindustan Unilever

Last but not the least are the brands. In this list, many advertisers and brands were seen holding positions in the top 10 in both the categories. In the top 10 brands category, 14 brands are seen doing well in the month of June. In this, the brands that stayed on top, throughout the month, were Paytm.com, Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus, Vimal Pan Masala, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Patanjali Ayurved.

Brands that entered the list in the next half are UP Power Corporation, Government of Delhi – Social, Uber and Paytm Mall.

Rank

Top 10 Brands

1

Paytm.com

2

Department of Income Tax

3

Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus

4

Amazon.in

5

Ministry of Finance

6

Vimal Pan Masala

7

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

8

HDFC ERGO General Insurance

9

Patanjali Ayurved

10

Wonder Cement

 

Rank

Top 10 Brands

1

Ministry Of Health & Family Welfare

2

Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus

3

Amazon.in

4

Paytm.com

5

Vimal Pan Masala

6

UP Power Corporation

7

Government of Delhi- Social

8

Uber

9

Paytm Mall

10

Patanjali Ayurved

