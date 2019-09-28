RAM Week 36: Top players continued ruling in their 'main' metros

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 36, top radio players continued ruling in their ‘main’ metros. While Fever FM as usual topped in both Mumbai and Delhi with 19.5 and 19.1 share per cents and 6.5 and 5.2 T.S.L.s respectively, Radio City topped in Bengaluru with 24.8 share per cent and 8.5 T.S.L. Radio Mirchi also ruled Kolkata with 18.8 share per cent and 4.4 T.S.L.

When it comes to the other metros, Fever FM stood second in Kolkata with 18.8 share per cent and 6.5 T.S.L. The radio station stood fourth in Bengaluru with 14.9 share per cent and 8.0 T.S.L. respectively.

Radio Mirchi stood second in Mumbai with 13.2 share per cent and 4.0 T.S.L., while the radio station had to settle at the third place in Bengaluru with 17.1 share per cent and 6.5 T.S.L. respectively. Mirchi stood fourth in Delhi with 11.8 share per cent and 3.1 T.S.L. respectively.

Radio City stood second in Delhi with 4.0 share per cent and 4.1 T.S.L. respectively. The radio station, however, managed to grab the fifth place in Mumbai with 11.9 share per cent and 5.1 T.S.L. But, Radio City as usual, couldn’t make it to the top 10 in Kolkata.

Check table below

Mumbai

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Mumbai 19.5 6.5 2 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai 13.2 4.0 3 Big FM 92.7 Mumbai 12.9 6.1 4 Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai 12.0 6.2 5 Radio City 91.1 Mumbai 11.9 5.1 6 Red FM 93.5 Mumbai 9.3 4.1 7 AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai 7.3 4.6 8 REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai 4.4 6.4 9 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai 2.6 4.2 10 Radio One 94.3 Mumbai 2.6 2.3

Kolkata

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata 18.8 4.4 2 Fever FM 104 Kolkata 18.8 6.5 3 Big FM 92.7 Kolkata 17.7 5.4 4 Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata 10.1 4.1 5 Red FM 93.5 Kolkata 9.3 3.3 6 Radio One 94.3 Kolkata 5.8 4.5 7 Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata 5.5 3.1 8 Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata 5.2 3.1 9 AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata 3.7 3.0 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata 2.5 3.1

Delhi

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Delhi 19.1 5.2 2 Radio City 91.1 Delhi 14.0 4.1 3 Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi 12.2 4.2 4 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi 11.8 3.1 5 AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi 11.0 4.3 6 Red FM 93.5 Delhi 9.8 3.2 7 Big FM 92.7 Delhi 7.9 3.1 8 Hit 95 FM Delhi 3.7 2.5 9 AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi 3.6 2.1 10 Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi 3.6 2.3

Bengaluru