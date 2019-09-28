RadioandMusic
RNM
| 29 Sep 2019
resources
News
RAM Week 36: Top players continued ruling in their 'main' metros
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
RAM | Fever FM | Radio Mirchi | Radio City | radio station | Bengaluru | Mumbai | Delhi | Kolkata |

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 36, top radio players continued ruling in their ‘main’ metros. While Fever FM as usual topped in both Mumbai and Delhi with 19.5 and 19.1 share per cents and 6.5 and 5.2 T.S.L.s respectively, Radio City topped in Bengaluru with 24.8 share per cent and 8.5 T.S.L. Radio Mirchi also ruled Kolkata with 18.8 share per cent and 4.4 T.S.L.

When it comes to the other metros, Fever FM stood second in Kolkata with 18.8 share per cent and 6.5 T.S.L. The radio station stood fourth in Bengaluru with 14.9 share per cent and 8.0 T.S.L. respectively.

Radio Mirchi stood second in Mumbai with 13.2 share per cent and 4.0 T.S.L., while the radio station had to settle at the third place in Bengaluru with 17.1 share per cent and 6.5 T.S.L. respectively. Mirchi stood fourth in Delhi with 11.8 share per cent and 3.1 T.S.L. respectively.

Radio City stood second in Delhi with 4.0 share per cent and 4.1 T.S.L. respectively. The radio station, however, managed to grab the fifth place in Mumbai with 11.9 share per cent and 5.1 T.S.L. But, Radio City as usual, couldn’t make it to the top 10 in Kolkata.

Check table below

Mumbai

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Mumbai

19.5

6.5

2

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai

13.2

4.0

3

Big FM 92.7 Mumbai

12.9

6.1

4

Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai

12.0

6.2

5

Radio City 91.1 Mumbai

11.9

5.1

6

Red FM 93.5 Mumbai

9.3

4.1

7

AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai

7.3

4.6

8

REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai

4.4

6.4

9

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai

2.6

4.2

10

Radio One 94.3 Mumbai

2.6

2.3

    

Kolkata

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata

18.8

4.4

2

Fever FM 104 Kolkata

18.8

6.5

3

Big FM 92.7 Kolkata

17.7

5.4

4

Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata

10.1

4.1

5

Red FM 93.5 Kolkata

9.3

3.3

6

Radio One 94.3 Kolkata

5.8

4.5

7

Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata

5.5

3.1

8

Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata

5.2

3.1

9

AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata

3.7

3.0

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata

2.5

3.1

    

Delhi

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Delhi

19.1

5.2

2

Radio City 91.1 Delhi

14.0

4.1

3

Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi

12.2

4.2

4

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi

11.8

3.1

5

AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi

11.0

4.3

6

Red FM 93.5 Delhi

9.8

3.2

7

Big FM 92.7 Delhi

7.9

3.1

8

Hit 95 FM Delhi

3.7

2.5

9

AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi

3.6

2.1

10

Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi

3.6

2.3

    

Bengaluru

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio City 91.1 Bangalore

24.8

8.5

2

Big FM 92.7 Bangalore

19.4

7.1

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore

17.1

6.5

4

Fever FM 104 Bangalore

14.9

8.0

5

AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore

6.2

6.1

6

Red FM 93.5 Bangalore

5.4

3.5

7

AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore

4.3

4.5

8

Radio One 94.3 Bangalore

4.0

3.5

9

Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore

1.5

2.3

10

Radio Mirchi 95 Bangalore

1.4

3.5

related stories
private fm stations  |  28 Sep 2019

104.8 Ishq Kolkata kicks off the festive season with 'Ishq Wala Pyaar'

MUMBAI: All set to amuse its audience during the grandest and most auspicious time of the year, 104.8 Ishq Kolkata brings the second season of their popular on-air and digital property of Pujo Love Stories.

private fm stations  |  25 Sep 2019

RED FM's 'Paani Yaad Dila Denge' campaign and Delhi Government fix water leakage in national capital

MUMBAI: RED FM has launched second phase of ‘Paani Yaad Diladenge’ campaign. This initiative highlights the most under prioritized yet over used commodity – ‘Water’ and the dire need to save it.

private fm stations  |  17 Sep 2019

Music Broadcast Ltd. recognized amongst 'India's Best Workplaces for Women - 2019'; ranked amongst top 75 organizations

MUMBAI: Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Ltd., was recognized amongst ‘India’s Best Workplaces for Women-2019’ and ranked amongst the Top 75 organizations on the list.

explore RNMbiz

radio

year ender

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group