Garnering more than 15 lakh missed calls, the second season of BIG FM's 'BIG Khushiyon Ka Safar' wins hearts aplenty in Lucknow

MUMBAI: Known for consistently curating innovative campaigns round the year, BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the city, recently concluded its popular campaign ‘BIG Khushiyon Ka Safar Season 2’ on a rousing note. With an intent to foster a special bond with the city of Lucknow and its people, the month-long campaign lived up to its promise of delighting and engaging its listeners in a unique manner. The excitement built around one of the biggest contests in the City of Nawabs witnessed the second season of ‘BIG Khushiyon Ka Safar’ garnering a mammoth 15 lakh missed calls as listeners tuned in to register and participate.

The radio station invited listeners of the city to participate in the contest by just giving a missed call. The top 50 participants, with the most number of missed calls, stood to win a chance to get the ‘Ticket To Finale’. In the second segment of the contest, 50 finalists were selected from the ones who visited the radio network’s partner outlets and submitted their form in a drop box. The Grand finale took place in One Awadh Mall, Lucknow, where the winner Gaurav Shukla walked away with a brand-new Hyundai Santro. It was Monika Shishir’s lucky day as well, as she took home a LED TV and a Home theatre system from Aisen.

Commenting on the campaign, BIG FM’s spokesperson said, “With a high-listenership base, the city of Lucknow is known for its rich culture and diversity and is a key city for us. Having completed two successful editions, ‘BIG Khushiyon Ka Safar’ has grown to be one of Lucknow’s biggest properties. The large participation numbers are a testament to how the campaign, through its innovativeness and appeal, has resonated with the masses at a level beyond our imagination. Through this campaign, in addition to connecting with the people of Lucknow at a very deep level, we also took the opportunity to make this experience a memorable one for them. Also we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partners who truly put in their best efforts to make this campaign a great success.”

As a part of the BIG Khushiyon Ka Safar Season 2 campaign, the radio network-integrated ‘Lucknow Ka Kona Kona’ through extensive on-air, on-ground activities that were supported by the medium of digital and print. The partners for the campaign were ‘Hyundai Motors’, ‘Aisen Appliances’, ‘Medanta Hospitals’, ‘SJ International’, ‘Veeta Day’, ‘Amar Ujala’ and ‘One Awadh Mall’ among others.