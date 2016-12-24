RadioandMusic
RNM
| 24 Dec 2016
regulators
News
Petition filed concerning cheap and vulgar lyrics in Punjabi songs
Events
Event Management | 09 Nov 2016

Percept claims it is yet to recover Rs 6 crore from Goa govt

MUMBAI: Percept Limited, the organiser of the Sunburn festival, is yet to recover Rs 6 crore from the Goa government. Percept Live, which was established in 2012, is the subsidiary of Percept Limited and the controller of Sunburn, one of the biggest dance music festivals in India.“We have large amo...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Punjab High Court | music | Lyrics | petition | Cinematography Act | Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting |

MUMBAI: An IIM study emerged around the release of Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Udta Punjab’ in June that, with virtue of data and research, concluded that 60 per cent of the youth in the interiors of Punjab listen to the songs with some profanity or violence in its lyrics. Now, a Karnataka based sociology professor named Panditrao Dharennavar has filed a petition concerning several issues related to the modern Punjabi music culture.

Dharennavar also submitted before the bench that loud music played in late hours at every event, especially marriages, caused noise pollution. He said this was a clear violation of rules given by certain tribunals and boards.

The petitioner claimed songs with vulgar lyrics were affecting the society echoing the general complaint that surfaced during the release of ‘Udta Punjab’. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday issued a notice to the Union ministry of information and broadcasting and the Punjab government on a plea seeking directions to frame a policy in accordance with the Cinematography Act 1952 or constitute some regulatory authority in Punjab to censor cheap and vulgar lyrics in songs, reports Times of India.

The report also suggested that, “a division bench comprising Justice S S Saron and Justice Lisa Gill issued the notice after hearing a petition filed by Panditrao Dharennavar, an assistant professor of sociology in Government Post Graduate College, Sector 46, Chandigarh.”

"Vulgar and gun culture songs are entering the roots of young generation and destroying present and future generations of the state. Lack of action by Punjab and its various authorities has led to dangerous trend, which is spreading its tentacles over social fabric of society," argued the petitioner. The case would come up for hearing on January 30.

Once again, mainstream and non-film Punjabi music has come under scrutiny for its lyrical content and the phenomenon that has been created. With the recent developments, one can predict a harsh judgment on the issue sooner than later, either with the force of law or popular opinion.

related stories
labels  |  21 Dec 2016

Saregama's weekend podcast to celebrate evergreen melodies

MUMBAI: 2016 would go down as the year where the music of the yesteryear was celebrated across domains.

supreme court  |  19 Dec 2016

Govt writes to states - no commercial exploitation of national anthem

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court in its order relating to the National Anthem made it clear that there will be no commercial exploitation to give financial advantage or any kind of benefit.

ib ministry  |  15 Dec 2016

Most Naxal-affected areas covered by DD, AIR: Rathore

NEW DELHI: The entire state of Chhattisgarh, including its rural and naxal affected areas, has been provided with multichannel TV coverage through Doordarshan’s free to air DTH service DD Free Dish while 13 AIR Stations are operating in Chhattisgarh including 8 nos.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright © Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group