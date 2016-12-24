Petition filed concerning cheap and vulgar lyrics in Punjabi songs

MUMBAI: An IIM study emerged around the release of Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Udta Punjab’ in June that, with virtue of data and research, concluded that 60 per cent of the youth in the interiors of Punjab listen to the songs with some profanity or violence in its lyrics. Now, a Karnataka based sociology professor named Panditrao Dharennavar has filed a petition concerning several issues related to the modern Punjabi music culture.

Dharennavar also submitted before the bench that loud music played in late hours at every event, especially marriages, caused noise pollution. He said this was a clear violation of rules given by certain tribunals and boards.

The petitioner claimed songs with vulgar lyrics were affecting the society echoing the general complaint that surfaced during the release of ‘Udta Punjab’. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday issued a notice to the Union ministry of information and broadcasting and the Punjab government on a plea seeking directions to frame a policy in accordance with the Cinematography Act 1952 or constitute some regulatory authority in Punjab to censor cheap and vulgar lyrics in songs, reports Times of India.

The report also suggested that, “a division bench comprising Justice S S Saron and Justice Lisa Gill issued the notice after hearing a petition filed by Panditrao Dharennavar, an assistant professor of sociology in Government Post Graduate College, Sector 46, Chandigarh.”

"Vulgar and gun culture songs are entering the roots of young generation and destroying present and future generations of the state. Lack of action by Punjab and its various authorities has led to dangerous trend, which is spreading its tentacles over social fabric of society," argued the petitioner. The case would come up for hearing on January 30.

Once again, mainstream and non-film Punjabi music has come under scrutiny for its lyrical content and the phenomenon that has been created. With the recent developments, one can predict a harsh judgment on the issue sooner than later, either with the force of law or popular opinion.