BookMyShow to distribute BTS’ third feature film in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore
MUMBAI: 12 cities and 24 concerts later, the most popular K-pop ensemble Bangtan Sonyeondan a.k.a. BTS is back on the silver screen this August with their latest film Bring the Soul: The Movie.

BookMyShow, today, announced that the advance ticket sales for the film are now live across its web and mobile platforms. The movie is set to release pan India across over 200 screens and will be in theatres for a limited time starting 7 August until 11 August 2019.

Bring the Soul: The Movie is the third film from BTS following 2018’s record-breaking release of Burn the Stage the Movie, which reached a box office of $18.5m, cementing itself as the highest-grossing global event cinema release of all time and 2019’s Love Yourself in Seoul, which brought fans together again to celebrate the most sought-after concert of 2018.

This latest film finds the band at the end of their ‘Love Yourself’ tour in Europe, when the global icons had held concerts across multiple cities globally. From Seoul to Paris, the tour was full of energy and passion. On the day following the final Paris concert, on a rooftop table in the city, the boys began a small after-party, sharing their own stories as never heard before.

Produced by Big Hit Entertainment and A Camp Entertainment, and distributed by Trafalgar Releasing worldwide, ‘Bring the Soul: The Movie’ will be distributed by BookMyShow in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. This marks BookMyShow’s foray into distribution for differentiated content in cinema.

