Saavn RMX to offer cross-cultural artist collaborations

MUMBAI: Cross-cultural artist collaboration is the latest music business trend and tapping on it, Saavn launches Saavn RMX. This new program partner South Asian musicians with international artists to create official remixes of globally trending tracks. The recent release of Zaeden’s official remix of Maroon 5’s hit song ‘Don’t Wanna Know’ is the third official collaboration facilitated by Saavn. The first two tracks released in late 2016, showcased Indian electronic duo Lost Stories’ take on OneRepublic’s songs ‘Wherever I go’ and ‘Kids’.

Data generated by Saavn’s 20 million global listeners informs the selection of Indian artists picked from Saavn’s extensive creative network. Driven by the support of Saavn’s newest partner and investor, Guy Oseary, CEO of Maverick, it is able to facilitate the cross-cultural collaboration of top artists across the world to bring new takes on their favorite international tracks.

"The entire concept of RMX is an amazing initiative beautifully curated by the folks at Saavn. To be able to link Indian musicians to the Global Market by way of such collaborations and then amplifying their content on Saavn is everything an artist can ask for. We got some amazing feedback from OneRepublic along with them saying they'd like to get more stuff produced from Lost Stories and that feeling of such recognition makes everything all the more special. Can't wait to dish out the next Saavn RMX," said Lost Stories.

Talking about his experience, Sahil Sharma who goes by the stage name Zaeden says, “Aligning creative synergies with Saavn has truly been an exciting process. The brand has given me an opportunity to execute a remix for one of the most legendary and iconic bands in the world, Maroon 5. The response so far has been phenomenal. Looking forward to exploring equally exciting opportunities with Saavn in the near future.”

“Saavn RMX is part of our initiative to showcase South Asian talent and creativity,” said Gaurav Wadhwa VP of Entertainment and Originals Saavn.

He further added, “We’ve had an overwhelming response to the project and it’s great to see artists like Lost Stories and Zaeden excited about these collaborations. Zaeden’s mix of Maroon 5’s ‘Don’t Wanna Know’ is one of our top performers for the week and the success of this track and the coming together of global artists and Indian musicians reemphasizes that our audience is looking for diversity. Many local artists are hungry to share precisely the listening alternatives our users are looking for, and Saavn programs like RMX and AiR’s (Artist-in-Residence) sole purpose is to provide them with this.”