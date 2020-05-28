BIG FM retains leadership once again in 35 out of 44 markets as per India readership survey 2019 Q4

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the biggest radio networks in the country, that has proved its mettle time and again through its exemplary content and distinctive initiatives, has once again maintained its leadership across 35 out of 44 markets with an overall listenership of 1.05 Cr as per India Readership Survey 2019 – Q4. (Source: IRS 2019_Q4 | 25+ All | Last 1 Week Listenership Rank | Pvt FM Stations | Leadership: TOP 3 ranks). Taking the lead in the metro cities, the station topped the charts at no. 1 in Bengaluru while maintaining 2nd spot in Kolkata and Mumbai followed by third place in Delhi NCR.

BIG FM, as a network, continues to dominate its presence across North, East and South regions claiming the numero uno position while taking second spot in the West and North Zone (with Delhi NCR) respectively. The radio listenership has also grown by 7.4% i.e from 67.4 Mn (IRS 2017) to 72.4 Mn (IRS 2019_Q4). (Source: IRS 2019_Q4 vs IRS 2017 | 25+ All | Last 1 Week Usage | Radio category listenership in Mn)

As a brand headlining purpose driven initiative that exemplifies responsibility on every front, it has been BIG FM’s positioning of Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho that has given the brand an edge in the market. Leveraging the message of changing perceptions amongst society for the better, the radio station has launched many initiatives around social issues affecting millions of lives. Be it raising a concern on the issue of women’s safety or environmental care via initiative like Shramdaan, where RJ Vrajesh extended help to build watershed management structures in villages across Maharashtra , the radio station has been determined to add value in people’s lives and play a telling role towards contributing to the social as well as economic welfare of the country.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Sunil Kumaran, Country Head – Product, Marketing and Thwink BIG, BIG FM said, “These resounding numbers that display the progress we’ve made from IRS 2019 Q3 to IRS 2019 Q4 are a testament to our initiatives executed by our dedicated team across our 58 stations. In addition to cementing our dominance across markets, we have also leveraged our presence by partnering with brands who wish to reach out to a large set of listeners with a strong message to communicate. We look forward to make a difference in the society through each of our endeavours and connect with listeners on multiple levels. These figures have given us further motivation to propel ourselves in setting many more milestones coupled with the support of our listeners and stakeholders.”

BIG FM’s unique content and continuous efforts to engage, inform and entertain listeners across cities based on local insights and extensive research have paved the path of success for the radio network. Being a customer-centric brand that places the preferences and tastes of the listener at a pedestal, the network consistently curates specially campaigns and activities all across the country with intent to expand its listenership base.