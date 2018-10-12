RadioandMusic
RNM
| 12 Oct 2018
regulators
News
Trump signs Music Modernization Act
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Recording Academy | Kanye West | Neil Portnow | Whitney Houston | Doobie Brothers | Sam Moore | The Beach Boys | Mike Love | SoundExchange |

MUMBAI: US President Donald Trump has signed a Music Modernization Act, a bipartisan act which addresses music licensing and royalty legislation, among other issues related to music rights.

The Act was signed at a White House ceremony here on Thursday.

Kid Rock was among those who attended the signing. Others in the industry had their invites cancelled after the ceremony was scaled back because of changes in Trump's schedule to monitor the devastation of Hurricane Michael in Florida and the continued threat of the storm in Georgia, reported variety.com.

"Certain entertainers have been taken advantage of, but no longer, because of Trump, can you believe it?" Trump said at the ceremony.

Also present were the Doobie Brothers guitarist Jeff Baxter, MercyMe, The Beach Boys' Mike Love, Craig Morgan, John Rich and Sam Moore.

Kanye West was expected to be there, but his name was not called out by Trump at the ceremony. He was scheduled to have lunch at the White House on Thursday afternoon.

After Trump signed the legislation, some of the artistes gathered spoke.

Love thanked Trump for trying to help Whitney, a reference to Whitney Houston.

Rock, whose real name is Bob Ritchie, said Trump doesn't always get the credit he deserves.

The legislation is a collection of three different bills long sought by the music industry: The provision for pre-1972 recordings, which extends copyright protection to those works; and a streamlined licensing and royalty regime that will lead to increased compensation for artists when their works are played on digital platforms. The legislation also includes a mechanism for producers and engineers to receive payments directly from SoundExchange, variety.com reported.

"The Music Modernization Act is now the law of the land, and thousands of songwriters and artists are better for it. The result is a music market better founded on fair competition and fair pay," said Recording Industry Association of America President Mitch Glazier.

Recording Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow said this will ensure all music creators are compensated fairly when their work is used by digital and satellite music services.

related stories
copyright office  |  18 Sep 2018

PPL continues its transformation agenda, ropes in Hari Nair as Chief Digital Officer

MUMBAI: Erstwhile Sony Music (Director - Digital business), Mr. Hari Nair has been hired as Chief Digital Officer by Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) India.

copyright office  |  30 Aug 2018

The Indian Performing Right Society Limited goes cashless

MUMBAI: In an endeavour to ease out systems for first-time members, Indian Performing Rights Society Limited (IPRS) has decided to go cashless and take the digital route. The system to procure a license is simplified.

copyright office  |  29 Aug 2018

Javed Akhtar recognized 'Person of the Year' by Indian Music Industry

MUMBAI: Eminent script writer, lyricist, poet and IPRS Chairman, Javed Akhtar was awarded ‘Person of the Year’ award by the inaugural Indian Music Industry.

explore RNMbiz

music

resources

radio

mobile digital

regulators

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group