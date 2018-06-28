BARC Week 25: 9XO scales down

MUMBAI: In week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), 9XO maintains its position but has achieved lesser impressions. Sony MIX has pushed itself above 9X Jalwa with 118530 impressions (‘000s).

B4U Music also received a hike with 108999 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week, when the channel received 106523 impressions (‘000s).

VH1 received a scale down in its numbers as it attained 2463 impressions (‘000s) as compared to BARC Week when it received 2901 impressions (‘000s). While Sony Rox HD has risen in its numbers, securing 1557 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week, when the channel acquired 1239 impressions (‘000s).

Check the table for more: