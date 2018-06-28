RadioandMusic
BARC Week 25: 9XO scales down
MUMBAI: In week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), 9XO maintains its position but has achieved lesser impressions. Sony MIX has pushed itself above 9X Jalwa with 118530 impressions (‘000s).

B4U Music also received a hike with 108999 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week, when the channel received 106523 impressions (‘000s).

VH1 received a scale down in its numbers as it attained 2463 impressions (‘000s) as compared to BARC Week when it received 2901 impressions (‘000s). While Sony Rox HD has risen in its numbers, securing 1557 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week, when the channel acquired 1239 impressions (‘000s).

Check the table for more:

Rank

Channel Name

Impressions '000

1

Mastiii

155664

2

9XM

137263

3

Sony MIX

118530

4

9X Jalwa

112079

5

MTV Beats

109892

6

B4U Music

108999

7

Zoom

56614

8

Zee ETC Bollywood

21766

9

Music India

20211

10

WOW

16131

11

VH1

2463

12

9XO

1810

13

MTV Beats HD

1810

14

Sony Rox HD

1557

15

VH1 HD

425

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

