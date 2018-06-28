BARC Week 25: 9XO scales down

get social with RNM
MUMBAI: In week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), 9XO maintains its position but has achieved lesser impressions. Sony MIX has pushed itself above 9X Jalwa with 118530 impressions (‘000s).
B4U Music also received a hike with 108999 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week, when the channel received 106523 impressions (‘000s).
VH1 received a scale down in its numbers as it attained 2463 impressions (‘000s) as compared to BARC Week when it received 2901 impressions (‘000s). While Sony Rox HD has risen in its numbers, securing 1557 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week, when the channel acquired 1239 impressions (‘000s).
Check the table for more:
Rank
Channel Name
Impressions '000
1
Mastiii
155664
2
9XM
137263
3
Sony MIX
118530
4
9X Jalwa
112079
5
MTV Beats
109892
6
B4U Music
108999
7
Zoom
56614
8
Zee ETC Bollywood
21766
9
Music India
20211
10
WOW
16131
11
VH1
2463
12
9XO
1810
13
MTV Beats HD
1810
14
Sony Rox HD
1557
15
VH1 HD
425