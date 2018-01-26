Radio stations celebrate Republic Day in a unique way

MUMBAI: We are well aware of the importance of Republic Day. It was this day when Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India declared the Indian Constitution.

Celebrating this day with pride and harmony, radio stations, one of the most infotainment medium for the localities will rejoice the day with great joy and happiness.

Let us know the radio stations plans for this Republic Day.

BIG FM

The radio brand will be creating a special Republic Day song - One Nation One Song. This will be a part of their YouTube channel, BIG Originals’ imitative. Under this BIG has been releasing a series of folk songs from different parts of the country.

One Nation One Song will feature singers from different parts of the country singing a national song in different languages, creating one song.

FM Tadka

As the date is 26 January, FM Tadka has planned an interesting on-ground activity with its listeners in Kota and Udaipur. The event is titled ‘Special 26’; the brand has short-listed 26 people from each city to felicitate them for best social cause for the city. The event will go on-ground in Kota and Udaipur on 27 January.

Radio City

Under the Rag Rag Mein Daude City 2.0, phase two campaign, Radio City will launch an exclusive activity, ‘Mumbai Positive – Mumbai ki Choti Choti Khushiyaan!’ between 17–29 January. The past and present scenarios in Mumbai will be compared during the morning and evening shows. While the morning show will cover the old charm of the city, the evening show will cover the modern version of Mumbai. The brand will then create a happiness online poll basis the videos developed during these visits to different corners of the city and will judge people’s fondness for new v/s old places.