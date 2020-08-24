'9XM Credit Deta Hai' brings to you unique campaign to thank and celebrate lyric writers and their invaluable contribution towards the Hindi music industry

MUMBAI: 9XM has partnered with prominent lyricists from the Hindi Music industry who have recently launched a unique anthem titled ‘Credit De Do Yaar’. This lyric writers’ Anthem is to highlight the negligence towards lyricists’ credits by various streaming platforms and music apps. To amp up the lyricists’ voice, 9XM has launched a powerful campaign titled ‘9XM Credit Deta Hai’!

The track ‘Credit De Do Yaar’ also known as the lyrics writers’ anthem features 15 contemporary lyrics writers across generations including Varun Grover, Swanand Kirkire, Amitabh Bhattacharya and Kausar Munir, among others. These lyricists have come together to sing their humble demand - asking for proper credits on music streaming platforms and YouTube channels. To promote and support the lyric writers’ quest for recognition for their work, 9XM has launched the ‘9XM Credit Deta Hai’ campaign!

Speaking about ‘9XM Credit Deta Hai’ campaign, Amar Tidke, Chief Programming Officer, 9X Media said, "9XM has always been an advocate of the music creators, curators as well as for the listeners. Being India's largest music network, we respect every artist in the music fraternity. Lyrics are as important as the music for the popularity of any song. We’ve always thanked singers and composers for the music, now it’s time to say thank you for those priceless words that string our favourite songs together! At 9XM, we have always acknowledged the contribution of the songwriters and given them credits on the songs played on the Channel." As part of the clutter-breaking campaign 9XM will air a series of special programming initiatives. Leading Indian music podcast – 9XM SoundcastE – will have a month long celebration of these amazing lyricists.

Prominent lyricists, musician, screenwriter and one of the brains behind the lyrics writers’ anthem, Swanand Kirkire said, "We are extremely pleased that India’s largest music network 9X Media and prominent music Channel 9XM are supporting us in our appeal to get due recognition for our work. Through our anthem ‘Credit De Do Yaar’ we are seeking appropriate due credits to be given to the lyricists on all digital platforms by concerning bodies”.

‘9XM Credit Deta Hai’ campaign celebrates the artists who have penned chartbusters in Bollywood. As part of the month-long campaign, 9XM will air lyrics writers’ anthem, audio and video interviews with the lyricists and release four special podcast episodes showcasing light-hearted and cheerful conversations with these incredible artists.

‘9XM Credit Deta Hai’ campaign will be promoted across the Network’s music television channels, their social media handles and also across SpotboyE – India’s leading entertainment news portal.

So, stay tuned to 9XM and be a part of this melodious campaign. ‘9XM Credit Deta Hai’ – Haq Se!