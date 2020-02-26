MIB issues advisory to TV channels to be vigilant about content

MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have gone onto sending an advisory to all private satellite TV channels asking them to be cautious about content that may encourage or incite violence or contains anything against the maintenance of law and order or which promote anti-national attitudes.

The advisory also alerted private channels to pay a careful watch on content that would embark upon religion or communities or visuals or words contemptuous of religious groups or which promote communal attitudes. Not just this but also content that may carry defamatory, deliberate, false and suggestive innuendos and half-truths.

The advisory asked channels to ensured that no content is telecast which is violative of the Programme and Advertising Codes as prescribed in the Cable Television Network (Regulation) Act, 1995.

All private satellite TV channels were requested to abide by the above rules.