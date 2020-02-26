RadioandMusic
RNM
| 27 Feb 2020
regulators
News
MIB issues advisory to TV channels to be vigilant about content
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting | TV channels |

MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have gone onto sending an advisory to all private satellite TV channels asking them to be cautious about content that may encourage or incite violence or contains anything against the maintenance of law and order or which promote anti-national attitudes.

The advisory also alerted private channels to pay a careful watch on content that would embark upon religion or communities or visuals or words contemptuous of religious groups or which promote communal attitudes. Not just this but also content that may carry defamatory, deliberate, false and suggestive innuendos and half-truths.

The advisory asked channels to ensured that no content is telecast which is violative of the Programme and Advertising Codes as prescribed in the Cable Television Network (Regulation) Act, 1995. 

All private satellite TV channels were requested to abide by the above rules. 

related stories
copyright office  |  07 Nov 2019

The IPRS limited and Dataclef sign Landmark Back Office Services Contract

MUMBAI: Today, Indian Performing Right Society Limited (“IPRS”) and Dataclef are pleased to announce a significant expansion of their services agreement, growing their business relationship from claiming and reports processing to comprehensive back office and rights management services including

copyright office  |  07 Oct 2019

Get PPL License today to play your favourite 'Kudukku Pottiya' at events!

MUMBAI: Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL), India’s largest collective rights management organization, has been monetizing Muzik 247’s public performance rights and radio rights across India since 2013.

copyright office  |  26 Sep 2019

IMI's 'Digital Music Study 2019' gives a snapshot of music engagement!

MUMBAI: IMI, the organisation that represents the recorded music industry in India, has released the Digital Music Study 2019, which examines the ways in which, music consumers aged 16–64 engage with recorded music in India.
 

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group