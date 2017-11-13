I believe music is the soul of the mind: Neerja Birla

MUMBAI: Last night was probably the best for all Arijit Singh fans and the production value set standards for many. Well, this beautiful GenM evening featuring Arijit was packaged for the Mumbaikars by MPower. The main motive of this event was to raise awareness about mental health and Mpower chose ‘music’ as its way to spread the word.

Mpower’s main mission is to empower people dealing with mental health disorders by raising awareness and educating many about this movement. Mpower founder and chairperson Neerja Birla says, “We started off with Mpower last January. Our vision is to create a society which is free of stigma where mental health is concerned. I believe that even when you are feeling low you know that music can heal your mind and set your mood.”

Explaining the moto of packaging a musical evening, she further explains, “I personally believe that music has a positive impact on our minds and I personally can’t go without music. Music knows no language and it also uplifts you. I also believe ‘music is the soul of the mind’. The basic objective of Mpower is to create a positive impact on our minds. I want people to talk about mental health well being. If somebody is going through a problem they should know that we are out there to help them."

Speaking about Mpower’s collaboration with Arijit Singh she says, “We were already planning to have a music concert and then we decided to speak to Arijit Singh. I am grateful to him for he supported and braced the idea. This is the first time where Arijit Singh performed for a concert like this.”

Mpower has many events planned up. They are coming up with a badminton tournament in December. Next, they have a huge cycling event which will be held in February. Birla says, “I just want people to participate in our awareness campaigns.”

While GenM concert was held on 12 November at MMRDA grounds BKC, with its television partners 9XM and 9X Jalwa and radio partner RED FM.

Click here to know more about Mpower: https://www.mpowerminds.com/