BIG FM’s ‘Onward & Upward - The BIG Morning Show’ hits a double century, hosts N. R. Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty as guest speakers!

MUMBAI: –One of the most successful initiatives of BIG FM, ‘Onward & Upward - The BIG Morning Show’ has hit a double century! The learning series which kickstarted during the onset of the lockdown last year, and is currently in its third season has been keeping BIG FM workforce attuned to the rapidly changing business scenario providing insights aplenty on a daily basis. Marking the milestone of its 200th episode in a grand manner, the radio network hosted the honourable Padma Vibhushan recipient and Founder of Infosys, N. R. Narayana Murthy and Padma Shri recipient and Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murty as chief guests.

The hour-long motivating session was an insightful and inspiring experience for the entire BIG FM workforce, who were enthralled by the many business and life lessons that Mr. Murthy and Mrs Murty shared with them. In an engaging and interactive conversation across a wide array of topics, the power couple spoke about their journey on building Infosys together, success and being change makers. They also emphasized on the importance of giving back to the society and looking at the country without any biases and prejudice. Their zest for life and the work they do and their general outlook towards various aspects including philanthropy was extremely inspiring.

Sharing his thoughts on how the youth of India can make a difference in the world, Mr. N.R. Narayana Murthy said, “We are living in the most extraordinary times. For the first time in the last 200 years, the world expects our country to contribute significantly to the global bazaar and in global issues like climate change, sustainability and making lives of the poor people on this planet better. We must become strong economically and socially to take on a responsibility like this.” He further added, “We must have peace, harmony, health, education, nutrition and shelter. Such a task requires high aspiration, unbelievable discipline, extreme hard work & honesty. Today, we need to rise above personal ideologies, biases and interests. I want every youngster to remember that they have the opportunity to make a difference in the world. I want them to remember to achieve this noble goal.”

Talking about what inspires her every day, Mrs. Sudha Murty said, “I love my job and I love going to work every day. Hence, every day is a vacation for me. I believe that learning is what keeps one going and the day you stop learning is the day one gets old.” Sharing a message she would like to give the youth today, she further added, “I strongly believe in work ethics. One should always respect and do their work wholeheartedly and with efficiency. Life is not black and white, it's grey, and the more people understand this, the more they can enjoy life. The most important thing today is to have satisfaction, in personal and professional life. For the same, one requires compassion and good work ethics. I feel that good work ethics need good knowledge and knowledge is always respected.”

Commenting on the milestone, Abraham Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, Reliance Broadcast Network Limited, said, “It is a proud moment for us as we complete 200 episodes of Onward & Upward - The Big Morning Show! We started the series last year for our employees in order to engage and inspire them during these tough times and it has since redefined thought-leadership, learning and culture for us. We are honoured and privileged to have Sudha Murty and N. R. Narayana Murthy for this landmark episode, whose insights have inspired all of us at BIG FM. As we walk towards a better tomorrow, we hope that these lessons will help our workforce to work and live life with zeal and positivity.”

Archanaa Singh, Sr. Vice President, Human Resources, BIG FM shared, “It is a remarkable moment for all of us at BIG FM as we celebrate the 200th episode of our pioneering initiative. As we all embraced digital during the onset of the lockdown, we at BIG FM, took a step further to create something that adds and enhances value and learning for each one of us. I am elated as we celebrate the double century of this series. I would also like to extend my regards to Mr. & Mrs. Murthy, for gracing our show and sharing some valuable insights with us that we all will cherish forever.”

Launched in 2020, ‘Onward & Upward’ series has been growing from strength to strength with each season. Currently in its third season, the show has hosted industry stalwarts from across Media & Entertainment, FMCG, Automobile and Advertising sectors amongst others. The third season of the show has seen renowned personalities like Gajraj Rao, Amit Sadh, Mantra, Palash Sen, Usha Uthup, Nikhita Gandhi and many others.

Expanding the learning curve, the series has contributed in shaping employees’ understanding of emerging trends at a much faster pace than industry peers to adapt to shifting business mindset. Playing a crucial role in inspiring and upskilling across various functions, BIG FM has created a case study, laying down the blueprint for other media companies to follow suit. The radio network will continue to curate more such offerings that provide immense value to its people.