| 10 Sep 2021
All About Music's 5th edition to feature Armaan Malik, Yung Raja and More
Music Services | Armaan Malik | Yung Raja | Abhayanand Singh | Akshay BD | Aishwarya Natarajan | Bhaskar Pal | Blaise Fernandes | Brian Tellis | Claire Mas |

MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networking event All About Music returns for its fifth edition. Reprising last year’s online format, All About Music will once again bring together key industry stakeholders in the fields of music and entertainment together for a series of relevant and topical discussions spread across keynotes, panels, workshops, masterclasses and more.

The first wave of speakers and panelists at this year’s All About Music include the award-winning multilingual singer Armaan Malik, Singaporean hip-hop behemoth Yung Raja, legendary producer and score composer Stephen Lipson (No Time To Die, Top Gun: Maverick, Paul McCartney), Assamese playback singer Zublee Baruah, OML CEO Gunjan Arya, Universal Music Group and Mass Appeal’s Devraj Sanyal, Co-founder of IVM Podcasts Kavita Rajwade, Epic Games’ Unreal Engine EMEA Director Quentin Staes-Polet, the inimitable sound scientist and engineer-producer Eva Reistad, and more.

Also among the first wave of announcements are Abhayanand Singh, Akshay BD, Aishwarya Natarajan, Bhaskar Pal, Blaise Fernandes, Brian Tellis, Claire Mas, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Ed Harris, Gautam Raj Anand, Hrishikesh Kannan, Jaan Nisar Lone, Jasper Donat, Jay Mehta, Mahendra Soni, Mark Mulligan, Nisha Narayanan, Rabindra Narayan, Rasika Shekar, Reynold D'Silva, Salim Merchant, Sandeep Singh, Satvinder Singh Kohli, Shashank Shekhar, and Vishakha Singh.

All About Music 2021’s theme will connect the dots of the evolving Indian music industry with a focus on regional, independent and non-film music, revenue opportunities and evolving music technologies. Besides the main program spread across three days from September 27 - 29, All About Music 2021 will also have immense networking opportunities through features like Connect Corner, exhibition booths and various ways for artists to showcase live at the event, and pitch their work to labels, filmmakers, and music supervisors.

In its inventive online format, All About Music 2021 will enable attendees to have access to panelists from around the world and the chance to network and build connections across geographies.

Attendee registration for All About Music 2021 has commenced and can be accessed on Paytm Insider.

More Info about All About Music: allaboutmusic.in/, instagram.com/allaboutmusicin/

