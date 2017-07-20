RadioandMusic
RNM
| 20 Jul 2017
radio
Press Releases
Big FM launches a television campaign for its music show #Salim
Events
Event Management | 14 Jul 2017

Event Capital celebrates four years of successfully curating various genres of IPs

MUMBAI: Founded in 2013, Event Capital (a Laqshya Media Group Company), is an original format creator and owner in the live event IP space. Event Capital has identified opportunities and built a bridge by creating tremendously successful properties like Bollywood Music Project, India Kids Fashion W...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Big FM | #Salim | Bollywood | Salim Merchant | GREY group India |

MUMBAI: 92.7 Big FM, has launched a four-week long television campaign for one of its popular music show, #Salim. Hosted by Bollywood’s most sought after music composer and singer Salim Merchant, the show curated on history of trendsetting music, has been striking the right chord with the listeners, since its inception. Building on its popularity and to further create buzz around its unique theme, an audio-visual led television campaign created by Grey Group India, is being aired and promoted on television and digital mediums.

#Salim is purely a music based show that enlightens the listeners about the making of their favorite iconic songs. Singer Salim Merchant shares these insightful stories in his mesmerizing voice, enhancing its overall appeal. The 60 secs TVC perfectly brings to the fore the essence of this engaging format. With an extensive reach of television and digital mediums, it aims at reaching out to a larger set of audience and music enthusiasts.

Speaking about creating a TVC for a radio based show, Big FM spokesperson said, “In the age of digital media, face value contributes in expanding the scope of mass appeal. #Salim is a unique offering, as it is truly a music show and having Salim Merchant as the host further adds to its credibility. Banking on this interesting combination and Salim’s friendly persona we have launched this TVC with an aim to promote the radio show in a visually appealing format through television and digital platforms.”

related stories
private fm stations  |  20 Jul 2017

Fever and Radio Nasha hike ad rates by 25 per cent

MUMBAI: Radio networks in India have been increasing their ad prices since, April 2017. The wave began post FM Phase III batch 2. The latest radio channels to follow the ad hike trend are HT Media’s Fever FM and Radio Nasha.

air  |  20 Jul 2017

New AIR FM stations at 213 locations including border areas: Rathore

NEW DELHI: New FM stations of All India Radio have been approved for being set up at 213 new locations across the country (including 100 W FM Relay Stations at 152 locations).

private fm stations  |  19 Jul 2017

Gaydio, India's first LGBTQ radio show on Ishq FM

MUMBAI: Time has changed, so has the radio. Known to be in the forefront of path breaking shows, Ishq FM, this time spins a new wave with a show that celebrates all-inclusive love - Gaydio, India’s first LGBTQ show.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group