Big FM launches a television campaign for its music show #Salim

MUMBAI: 92.7 Big FM, has launched a four-week long television campaign for one of its popular music show, #Salim. Hosted by Bollywood’s most sought after music composer and singer Salim Merchant, the show curated on history of trendsetting music, has been striking the right chord with the listeners, since its inception. Building on its popularity and to further create buzz around its unique theme, an audio-visual led television campaign created by Grey Group India, is being aired and promoted on television and digital mediums.

#Salim is purely a music based show that enlightens the listeners about the making of their favorite iconic songs. Singer Salim Merchant shares these insightful stories in his mesmerizing voice, enhancing its overall appeal. The 60 secs TVC perfectly brings to the fore the essence of this engaging format. With an extensive reach of television and digital mediums, it aims at reaching out to a larger set of audience and music enthusiasts.

Speaking about creating a TVC for a radio based show, Big FM spokesperson said, “In the age of digital media, face value contributes in expanding the scope of mass appeal. #Salim is a unique offering, as it is truly a music show and having Salim Merchant as the host further adds to its credibility. Banking on this interesting combination and Salim’s friendly persona we have launched this TVC with an aim to promote the radio show in a visually appealing format through television and digital platforms.”