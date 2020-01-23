Sports Flashes bags Audio Broadcast rights for India's tour to New Zealand

MUMBAI: Sports Flashes will be official India partner for Audio feed of the New Zealand vs India series Sports Flashes to produce, broadcast & distribute live feed for Indian Audience for the Series from January 24, 2020, New Delhi, January 23, 2020: Sports Flashes is India’s biggest Multi-sports App which runs the Only 24x7 Sports Radio Channel of India. It announced today it has bagged audio rights for the New Zealand vs India series for Indian cricket audience.

The live audio feed would be broadcast across the Sports Flashes App & Web platform besides multiple other platforms including Youtube, Facebook, and Twitter. The estimated reach of Indian audience would be more than 200 million fans during the forthcoming series.

On the occasion, Raman Raheja, Founder, Sports Flashes said, “After the phenomenal success of India’s tour to NZ & Australia in 2019, we are happy to expand our footprint in India through the forthcoming India NZ cricket series. We intend to reach to an audience of 200 Million Indian Cricket Fans with live feed of 5 T20s, 2 Tests & 3 ODIs from New Zealand. We shall provide a special Hinglish and Bangla feed for the Cricket fans of Indian Cricket. We shall be tying up with various radio & digital platforms for live feeding of the audio content. It will be cracker of a series and we surely will ensure a lively ball by ball commentary and exciting content”

Radio Sports Flashes was launched in January 2018 as 24x7 Internet Radio Channel, that broadcast Sports content like Live Chat Commentaries, Talk Shows, Special Sports Programs, Experts Comments, Sports News and updates, Audio Documentaries, University Sports and Sportainment Content. It is the Official Global Audio Broadcast Partner of Indian Cricket.

Radio Sports Flashes is available on the Sports Flashes Mobile App and sportsflashes.com.