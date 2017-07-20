Fever and Radio Nasha hike ad rates by 25 per cent

MUMBAI: Radio networks in India have been increasing their ad prices since, April 2017. The wave began post FM Phase III batch 2. The latest radio channels to follow the ad hike trend are HT Media’s Fever FM and Radio Nasha.

The radio channels announced an increase of 25 per cent in their ad rates. Well, Radioandmusic had earlier reported about Fever FM increasing its ad price by 20 per cent in late April. As per a source, the new policy applied on Fever FM and Nasha is the final one.

Talking about the decision to increase the advertising rates HT Media Ltd CEO – Radio and Entertainment Harshad Jain said, “Fever Mumbai and Radio Nasha Delhi’s domination of listenership scores is testimony to the deep connect with our listeners. Radio Nasha has in just one year struck a very strong bond with listeners and advertisers alike. The station has achieved many milestones in a very short period of time.

“The increase in price upto 25 per cent for the stations is keeping into account the continued growth in listenership and our constant endeavor of keeping advertising inventory under control. We are forever committed to deliver innovative content and better creative solutions.”