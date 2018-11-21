RadioandMusic
We delivered strong results in Q2, you will see stronger results in Q3: Prashant Panday, Radio Mirchi CEO
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Radio Mirchi | Prashant Panday | ENIL | MY FM | Q2 Results | EBIDTA | PAT |

MUMBAI: In what has happened to be a beneficial financial year for Indian radio stations, the Q2 results for 2018-19 is the apt report card of their performance. And Radio Mirchi managing director and CEO Prashant Panday has a declaration to make, when it comes to the performance of his station.

“We delivered strong results in Q2 if one factors in the change in festive season,” he said.

Further speaking, Panday, who is also the managing director and CEO of ENIL (Entertainment Network India Ltd) that owns Mirchi, made a declaration. “Because of a shift in Diwali/Navratri into Q3, you will see stronger results in Q3,” he said.

With Panday’s confident revelation, waiting for the Q3 financial results will indeed be worthwhile.

Besides, in Q1FY19 results, for the quarter ending on 30 June 2018, Radio Mirchi recorded its revenues growing from 16.4% to Rs 121.6 crore, 65% to Rs 28.4 crore EBIDTA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) growth and a PAT growth of 107.3% to Rs 9.2 crore.

Meanwhile, radio station MY FM recorded 30% YOY EBIDTA growth in the Q2 financial results for 2018-19, for the quarter ending in September 2018.

Also Read: Q2 Results: MY FM reports EBIDTA growth of 30% YOY

 

