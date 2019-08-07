RadioandMusic
RNM
| 07 Aug 2019
radio
News
RED FM's 'South Side Story' takes Delhi, Mumbai on cultural ride to South India
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Red FM | Agam | Thaikkudam Bridge | Delhi | Mumbai | Richardson & Cruddas |

MUMBAI: RED FM is pumping up for its new IP, South Side Story. This festival will feature the music, culture and food from Kerala in an extremely contemporary style, while maintaining the authenticity in all possible ways. They have successfully roped in two of the best leading regional Indie bands, Agam and Thaikuddam Bridge. The festival will be exhibiting the essence of Carnatic progressive rock, electric music and pop, merged with Onam delicacies and other specialists from Kerala.

Creating a very wholesome experience of the southern country, the delicacies for the fest is curated by Mahabelly in Delhi and South High in Mumbai.

Listed below are the important details of the event:

What:RED FM’s South Side Storywith Thaikkudam Bridge and Agam 

Where: Mumbai: 1 September 2019; Richardson and Cruddas

Delhi: 7 September, 2019; Zorba

When: 1 p.m. onwards

related stories
private fm stations  |  06 Aug 2019

BIG FM introduces dynamic rate card for advertisers ahead of festive season

MUMBAI: BIG FM is putting its best foot forward by adding much joy and gusto ahead of the festival season. With the introduction of a dynamic rate card, advertisers can now further increase their footprint across markets within a cost-effective budget.

private fm stations  |  06 Aug 2019

RJ Sarthak's 'Ishq' with radio spans over two decades, the radio jock holds credit for many first-of-its-kind segments

For some RJing is a starry affair, for some a mere profession, but Ishq Sarthak aka RJ Sarthak is obsessed with radio and his job since childhood.

private fm stations  |  06 Aug 2019

Radio City becomes first Indian radio network to acquire commercial rights and play curated content for Lucknow Metro commuters

MUMBAI: Strengthening its relationship with Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC), Radio City has become the first Indian radio channel to acquire commercial rights to sell ad space at the Lucknow metro stations, offering a unique in-transit entertainment experience for commuters.

explore RNMbiz

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group