Mirchi brings horror, suspense, and crime stories to life; launches its new radio show ‘Sunday Suspense Hindi’

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-new radio show – Mirchi Sunday Suspense Hindi. Bringing to life some dramatic readings from Indian literature, Sunday Suspense Hindi will recite stories of suspense, crime, horror, and more. The show went live on 19th September, 2021 and will now be available for listeners every Sunday from 3 PM to 4 PM on Radio Mirchi.

Creating an immersive audio experience through the play of music, background score and enthralling sounds, Mirchi’s Sunday Suspense Hindi takes its listeners through the gripping stories that are sure to send a shiver down their spines. Through this format Mirchi brings to life some of India’s most captivating stories fueled with thrill and suspense, without any interruptions. Sunday Suspense Hindi will feature famous stories by celebratedauthors namely, Satyajit Ray, Conan Doyle, and Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay.

The forty-minute-long show will not only air on radio across - Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, North, Bengaluru, and Mangalore - but also in international markets in the UAE and USA. It will also be available to stream on Spotify, along with two more of Mirchi’s marquee shows—Sunday Suspense Bangla and Calling Karan season 1 and 2.

Commenting on the show’s launch, Nandan Srinath said, “As a leading multi-format, multi-content brand, Mirchi is always on a lookout for newer avenues to deliver best-in-class entertainment to its audiences. The launch of ‘Sunday Suspense’ is an effort in this direction whereby we’re not only launching fresh formats on radio but also providing some nail-biting, dramatized renditions of horror and crime stories from the Indian literature. The popularity of ‘Sunday Suspense Bangla’ strengthens our confidence in this new show and we are looking forward to ourlisteners’ response to it. We are also happy to have partnered with Spotify as this will enable our discerning consumers to access our content 24*7.”

Listeners can catch the repeats of Mirchi Sunday Suspense Hindi on the following Wednesday post-midnight or Saturday at 11 AM.