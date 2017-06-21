RadioandMusic
Club FM bags silver metal at New York Festivals International Radio Program Award 2017
MUMBAI: Kerala’s no one radio station, Club FM 94.3 won its first silver metal at New York Festivals International Radio Program Awards, the World’s Best Radio Programs, at New York City’s Manhattan Penthouse. Club FM, 94.3 won silver for its campaign called ‘Note the Point’ under Public Service announcement promotion.

The campaign was undertaken by the radio station during the time when demonetisation hit everyone out of the blue, Club FM initiated this activity so that it eased common man’s problem of accessing money. A simple and practical way was conceived to let listeners know where exactly cash filled ATMs were located. Recognising this, Club FM decided to help out people by going out into the four cities of Kerala where Club FM had stations and identifying cash equipped ATMs and then announce their locations live on air.

The campaign was run for seven days. The program was so well accepted by listeners that they started calling the studio to help out people by passing on information on cash filled ATMs.

NYF’s Grand Jury selected 336 Finalists from entries submitted from 32 countries worldwide including such far-reaching countries from Afghanistan to Namibia. Entries were judged by the 2017 Grand Jury on production values, organization, presentation of information, creativity and use of the medium. All entries achieving Finalist status proceed to the medal round.

Joint Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Group M V Shreyams Kumar said, “For Club FM to be honoured with a silver metal amidst wide international competition is truly an honour. The win is testament not only to the collective output of our radio stations, but also to the broad appeal and quality of our programming. This is extremely important to us as a private service broadcaster.

