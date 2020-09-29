RadioandMusic
Apple Original Films, Billie Eilish announce documentary feature film
Photo credit: Kenneth Cappello
Photo credit: Kenneth Cappello
MUMBAI: Apple and Billie Eilish today announced that the highly anticipated documentary feature film, “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry," directed by award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler (“Belushi,” “The September Issue,” “The War Room”), will premiere in theaters and on Apple TV+ in February 2021. The documentary is from Apple Original Films, in association with Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media.

Darkroom/Interscope Records artist Billie Eilish released her groundbreaking debut album “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” in 2019 and won Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album at this year’s 62nd Grammy® Awards in January, followed by her rousing performance of The Beatles’ ‘Yesterday’ at the 92nd Oscars®. This year also saw 18-year-old Eilish release her internationally hailed official James Bond theme song ‘No Time To Die,’ for the forthcoming MGM/Eon Productions James Bond Motion Picture.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for INR99 per month with a seven-day free trial. The Apple TV app will be available on Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device. For more information, please visit apple.com/tvpr.

