MY FM concluded its fourth season of 'Rangrezz'

MUMBAI: MY FM, India's leading local FM network successfully concluded its largest painting competition, MY FM Ke Rangrezz across its network. The theme for this season was to incite a deep sense of state pride amongst the children, for instance Incredible Rajasthan, Incredible Gujarat etc.

MY FM Ke Rangrezz is a one of the most sought after initiatives and this year it encouraged students to paint their version of their city/state and its uniqueness.

The activity flagged off on 14 November i.e. Children’s Day. Schools had to register to be a part of this competition. This year more than 612 schools and three lac kids participated. Each year 12 winners are picked and their paintings then feature in MY FMs annual brand calendar for that particular city. The activity also gives the students an opportunity to showcase their painting skills to the world and get noticed.

The channel promoted this activity across all of its markets with 360 degree campaign using print, radio, outdoors, social media and school outreach. The activity reached out a major chunk of students across the 30 markets.

Commenting on the initiative MY FM Business Head Rahul Namjoshi said, “Year after year this activity is surpassing our expectation. This initiative is such a great hit that schools & children start approaching us every year post Diwali. In its fourth season we received tremendous response, more than 3.10lac students participated this year. The enthusiasm of participants and their creativity has been unparalleled. This is what encourages us to do this activity regularly, every year.”