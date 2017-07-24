Pranab Mukherjee's farewell speech to be aired on AIR and Doordarshan

NEW DELHI: Pranab Mukherjee, who is laying down office as President of India, will address the nation on the eve of demitting office.

The address will be broadcast from 7.30 pm today evening on the national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in English.

This will be followed by Hindi versions.

Broadcast of the address in English and Hindi on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan.

Mukherjee has completed 37 years as Member of Parliament and five years as President of the country. He had also served as cabinet minister in various Congress governments.