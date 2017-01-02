Farewell 2016, radio style

MUMBAI: Were you were around a radio set to check how the new year was rung in by FM stations around the country? Most stations had lined up interesting programming to bring the old year to a close.

Ishq FM 104.8 Mumbai that is currently going on with the show ‘ ArijitOnDemand’, gave a beautiful surprise to their Arijit fans. The station played the top 40 love songs of 2016 between 5 pm to 9 pm and a mashup of Arijit’s songs post 9 pm.

Fever FM 104 Mumbai came up with an interesting concept. With the help of social media like Instagram, Facebook, and Whatsapp, the listeners were given a chance to send their Bollywood sets and four DJs from DJ Vaibhav - Indore, DJ SPG and DJ Shiva Varma -Mumbai and DJ Kabir - Delhi were short-listed. On new year night, these DJs played their sets in their respective cities between 8 pm to 9 pm. Till countdown, their in-house DJ Harsh Bhutani who plays for them ever weekend took the show ahead.

Mumbai’s Big FM 92.7 had a peaceful eve on the new year. They organized a programme named ‘ Studio 97’ where local and celebrity singers were invited who sang covers in their own style and entertained the listeners.

India’s Northern Pink City – Jaipur’s Radio Tadka 95 FM started the night from 10 pm. With DJ Absorb from Goa, the party began from EDM songs to Trance to Amitabh Bachchan’s retro songs. Isn't it weird? Radioandmusic.com learned that the station wanted people to end up dancing on Bachchan’s moves and tunes.

Coming to the Western part of India- Kolkata, the radio station ‘ Red FM 93.5’ did not play any party songs, in fact, they were more concerned for the people out for party. Kolkata police were on air giving security messages and traffic updates. Also, places which are safe for girls to party and places for stags, such information were being spread on the show. This was the first time, Kolkata Red FM to come up with such concept.

Last but not the least, the heart of India, Punjab. Radioandmusic.com happened to know about Chandigarh and Amritsar radio station programs. At Chandigarh, MY FM 94.3 RJ played news based situational songs along with a round up of 2016. Ending up the day, the count down began with top 50 Punjabi songs. In Amritsar, Radio Mirchi 104.8 created the party mood since a week by playing club mixes and Mirchi’s top 100 songs. They also kept giving details about the party and its passes organized for the listeners on New Year’s eve.