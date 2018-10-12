RadioandMusic
The trade categories of Radio Connex 2018 had some noteworthy winners!
International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

MUMBAI: The recently held Radio Connex 2018 was a grand affair attended by the whos who of radio industry. Held at Play – The Lounge in Mumbai, the event celebrated the excellence in the radio by honouring the radio stations and RJs for their contribution in the world of radio. RED FM Ahmedabad’s RJ Devaki won the Best RJ honour in International Radio Festival Category and will be representing India at the festival in Malta (29 October - 4 November 2018). Legendary radio announcer Ameen Sayani was also felicitated with the lifetime honour for his contribution to radio.

The trade categories of this prestigious first-of-its-kind celebration saw some noteworthy winners. In the 360 degree client solution provided by a station category, Radio Mirchi won the gold honour for Power of two - Quaker Oats. The silver was bagged by BIG FM for Basant loves Nidhi while the bronze was won by Ishq FM for Romance in Rome. Radio Mirchi’s two 360 degree client solutions, namely, B Natural and Me for My City were the finalist in this category.

When it comes to the Best Interstitial category, RED FM was the winner of the gold honour for Bauaa. BIG FM’s Actor calling Actor bagged the silver honour in this trade category. The bronze honour was bagged by Radio Mirchi for Nirbhaya. The finalists in this category were Ishq 104.8 FM and BIG FM for their respective interstitials, namely, Ishq Quickies and Urgent Orchestra.

Besides, in the Best In-house Ad for a client category, MY FM won the gold honour for World Forest Day. The station was also the finalist for its two ads, Lotus Electronics and Lovedale School respectively. The silver honour, in this category, was bagged by BIG FM for their in-house ad, Bandh Nahi Ye Bandhan Hai, while the bronze winner was Ishq 104.8 FM for their Toyota Fortuner ad.

The Best CSR Initiative category saw Radio City winning the gold honour for their initiative, Power of Radio. Radio Mirchi bagged the silver honour in this category for Flat 983, while the bronze was won by MY FM for their social campaign, Chalo Aaj Kuch Achcha Sunte hain - Hearing Aid. The finalist of this category were BIG FM and Radio City for their CSR campaigns, Know your Muslim and Dilli V/S Crime respectively.

When it comes to the Best Online/Digital Initiative by a Radio station, the gold, silver and bronze winners were Radio City, Ishq 104.8 FM and Radio Mirchi for their online/digital initiatives, Cine Awards Telugu, Free to Love and Radio Mixit respectively. Besides, the finalists in this category were BIG FM and Radio City for their respective online initiatives, Duck se Dude and Freedom Awards 5.

In the Best Show – Community Radio Station category, Radio Active won, both, the gold and silver honour for their shows, Yarivaru and Gender Jalebi.

Besides, the Best RJ Zonal Category saw winners from all the four zones. While Radio Mirchi Kolkata’s RJ Mir won from the East Zone, Radio City Mumbai’s RJ Salil and RJ Archana won from the West Zone. IT was BIG FM’s RJ Balaji, who won from the South Zone, while the North Zone was jointly won by Radio Mirchi’s RJ Naved and RED FM’s RJ Raunac.

Besides, the event saw some striking performances by 7 Bantaiz and yatra band by Aanchal. Radio Nasha’s RJ Anmol also entertained the audience with his fabulous anchoring.

Brainchild of Indiantelevision Dot Com group’s Anil Wanvari, Radio Connex 2018 brought the entire radio clan under one roof. 

List of Winners:

Winners List

Radio Station

Category

Campaign/ RJ

Award/ Recognition

Radio Mirchi

360 degree client solution provided by a station

Power of two - Quaker Oats

Gold

Radio Mirchi

Best CSR Initiative

Flat 983

Silver

Radio Mirchi

Best Online/ Digital Initiative by Radio Station

Radio Mixit

Bronze

Radio Mirchi

Best Interstitial

Nirbhaya

Bronze

Radio Mirchi

Best RJ (Zonal) North

RJ Naved

 

Radio Mirchi

Best RJ (Zonal) East

RJ Mir

 
    

Red FM

Best Interstitial

Bauaa

Gold

Red FM

RNM's Editor's Choice

Mumbai Khadde mein

Special

Red FM

Best RJ (Zonal) North

RJ Raunac

 

Red FM

Best RJ: The Sound Of India - International Radio Festival, 2018, Malta

RJ Devaki

 

 

 

 

 

Radio City

Best Online/ Digital Initiative by Radio Station

Cine Awards Telugu

Gold

Radio City

Best CSR Initiative

Power of Radio

Gold

Radio City

Best RJ (Zonal) West

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ishq FM

Best Online/ Digital Initiative by Radio Station

Free to Love

Silver

Ishq FM

360 degree client solution provided by a station

Romance in Rome

Bronze

Ishq FM

Best In -house Ad for a client

Toyota Fortuner

Bronze

 

 

 

 

MY FM

Best In -house Ad for a client

World Forest Day

Gold

MY FM

Best CSR Initiative

Chalo Aaj Kuch Achcha Sunte hain  - Hearing Aid

Bronze

 

 

 

 

Big FM

Best In -house Ad for a client

Bandh Nahi Ye Bandhan Hai

Silver

Big FM

Best Interstitial

Actor calling Actor

Silver

Big FM

360 degree client solution provided by a station

Basant loves Nidhi

Silver

Big FM

Best RJ (Zonal) South

Balaji

 

 

  

 

Radio Active

Best Show - Community Radio Station

Yarivaru

Gold

Radio Active

Best Show - Community Radio Station

Gender Jalebi

Gold

