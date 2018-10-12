The trade categories of Radio Connex 2018 had some noteworthy winners!

MUMBAI: The recently held Radio Connex 2018 was a grand affair attended by the whos who of radio industry. Held at Play – The Lounge in Mumbai, the event celebrated the excellence in the radio by honouring the radio stations and RJs for their contribution in the world of radio. RED FM Ahmedabad’s RJ Devaki won the Best RJ honour in International Radio Festival Category and will be representing India at the festival in Malta (29 October - 4 November 2018). Legendary radio announcer Ameen Sayani was also felicitated with the lifetime honour for his contribution to radio.

The trade categories of this prestigious first-of-its-kind celebration saw some noteworthy winners. In the 360 degree client solution provided by a station category, Radio Mirchi won the gold honour for Power of two - Quaker Oats. The silver was bagged by BIG FM for Basant loves Nidhi while the bronze was won by Ishq FM for Romance in Rome. Radio Mirchi’s two 360 degree client solutions, namely, B Natural and Me for My City were the finalist in this category.

When it comes to the Best Interstitial category, RED FM was the winner of the gold honour for Bauaa. BIG FM’s Actor calling Actor bagged the silver honour in this trade category. The bronze honour was bagged by Radio Mirchi for Nirbhaya. The finalists in this category were Ishq 104.8 FM and BIG FM for their respective interstitials, namely, Ishq Quickies and Urgent Orchestra.

Besides, in the Best In-house Ad for a client category, MY FM won the gold honour for World Forest Day. The station was also the finalist for its two ads, Lotus Electronics and Lovedale School respectively. The silver honour, in this category, was bagged by BIG FM for their in-house ad, Bandh Nahi Ye Bandhan Hai, while the bronze winner was Ishq 104.8 FM for their Toyota Fortuner ad.

The Best CSR Initiative category saw Radio City winning the gold honour for their initiative, Power of Radio. Radio Mirchi bagged the silver honour in this category for Flat 983, while the bronze was won by MY FM for their social campaign, Chalo Aaj Kuch Achcha Sunte hain - Hearing Aid. The finalist of this category were BIG FM and Radio City for their CSR campaigns, Know your Muslim and Dilli V/S Crime respectively.

When it comes to the Best Online/Digital Initiative by a Radio station, the gold, silver and bronze winners were Radio City, Ishq 104.8 FM and Radio Mirchi for their online/digital initiatives, Cine Awards Telugu, Free to Love and Radio Mixit respectively. Besides, the finalists in this category were BIG FM and Radio City for their respective online initiatives, Duck se Dude and Freedom Awards 5.

In the Best Show – Community Radio Station category, Radio Active won, both, the gold and silver honour for their shows, Yarivaru and Gender Jalebi.

Besides, the Best RJ Zonal Category saw winners from all the four zones. While Radio Mirchi Kolkata’s RJ Mir won from the East Zone, Radio City Mumbai’s RJ Salil and RJ Archana won from the West Zone. IT was BIG FM’s RJ Balaji, who won from the South Zone, while the North Zone was jointly won by Radio Mirchi’s RJ Naved and RED FM’s RJ Raunac.

Besides, the event saw some striking performances by 7 Bantaiz and yatra band by Aanchal. Radio Nasha’s RJ Anmol also entertained the audience with his fabulous anchoring.

Brainchild of Indiantelevision Dot Com group’s Anil Wanvari, Radio Connex 2018 brought the entire radio clan under one roof.

List of Winners: