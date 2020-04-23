Punjab government reaches out to children through radio, TV

MUMBAI: To reach out to students in rural areas of the state in the wake of the lockdown, the Punjab government has started reaching out to the students through television and radio channels from Tuesday.

The move was taken up by the state education department to resolve the problems being faced by the students as a large number of them do not have access to smartphone or Internet. A significant number also face connectivity issues.

The department has tied up with DTH channels such as Swayam Prabha Channel (20 on JIO TV app), DD free Dish network (117) and Dish TV (New Channel 939), which will telecast recorded lecturers of teachers for students of Class 7 and 8 for two hours daily from 9am to 11am and the same session will be telecasted from 4pm to 6pm on the same day.

Punjab followed the school education department, Haryana, which had started the distance education programme through television, Edusat, last week.

The initiative has been taken up by the department on the directions of Punjab education minister Vijay Inder Singla and a letter has been sent to all district education officers (secondary) and school heads to inform the students to take benefit of these classes.

The department is also tying up with more channels so that the lectures can be telecasted for every class. The department has also roped in some radio channels such as FM Radio 100.2, Doaba Radio and Chann Pardesh (through radio app). To listen to this programme, students can download the app from the Google Play on their android and iPhones.

School education secretary Krishan Kumar said, “The tie-up has been made with the television and radio channels to reach out to all students in the state. The students are advised to stay at home with their families and study through these mediums. The study material is now made available to them and they can clear their doubts with their teachers as they are just a call away from them.”

SURVEY CONDUCTED BY GOVT SCHOOL TEACHER

A government school science teacher of Patiala, Jasvir Kaur, has conducted a survey to know how many students have television sets at their homes on April 2. It was revealed in the survey that a total 5,453 (88.84%) students have TV set at their homes. The teacher also enquired regarding the cable services they have opted and it was learnt that 3,369 (56.55%) students have Dish channels and 1,484 (24.91%) have fast way. A total of 7,000 students participated in the survey.

STUDENTS APPRECIATE THE MOVE

A Class 8 student of a government school, Bija, Ankita Rani, said, “I tried to attend the classes through Iscuela app but faced internet issues and then shifted to television. I had been facing problem for the past 20 days, but now I am able to study without any interruption through television.”

Class 7 student Gagandeep Singh of government senior secondary school, Chaunta, said, “The classes through radio and television will be beneficial for the students who do not possess a smartphone. I am one of them and I remained glued to television for two hours and found the session very beneficial.”

Class timings

FM Radio 100.2- (11.30am to noon), 2pm to 2.30pm (for students of Classes 6 to 10)

Chann Pardesi (through the app) 1pm to 3pm for students of all classes 6 to 10

Doaba Radio (through the app) 3pm to 4pm for students of all classes

Television

DD free Dish Channel (117)- 9am to 10am for Class 7

10am to 11pm for students of Class 8

Dish TV (939) 9am to 10am for Class 7

10am to 11pm for students of Class 8

Swayam Prabha 20 Channel on Jio app

9am to 10am for Class 7

10am to 11pm for students of Class 8